Suspected Drunk Driver Arrested After Head-On Crash Kills Three Family Members on US-90A

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a March crash on US-90A between Harlem Road and Pitts Road that claimed the lives of three family members and left two others seriously injured.

Suspect Faces Felony Charges

Juan Manuel Narvaez Yepez, 20, was taken into custody April 10, 2026, and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and two counts of Intoxication Assault, a third-degree felony. His bond has been set at $1.25 million.

A Family's Morning Drive Turns Tragic

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on US-90A between Harlem Road and Pitts Road at about 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The crash occurred in the 2400 block of US Alt 90.

Investigators determined that a family of five was traveling eastbound in a Hyundai Santa Fe when a Toyota Tacoma — moving westbound — crossed the grass center median into oncoming lanes and struck the Santa Fe head-on.

"This is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "Three lives were lost, and a family has been forever changed. We urge everyone to make responsible choices, never get behind the wheel if you've been drinking."

Three Killed, Two Injured

Three occupants of the Santa Fe were pronounced dead at the scene:

Temiloluwa Virtue Alu, 18-year-old female (driver)

Ebenezer Idunuoluwa Delight, 44-year-old female

Isaac Oluwadamilola Alabi, 17-year-old male

Two other family members — a 14-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy — suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Suspect Taken Into Custody

Narvaez was hospitalized following the crash before being taken into custody April 10.

The case remains under investigation.

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