Suspect Arrested in Richmond-Area Shooting

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) – The Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Fort Bend County. Andy Lee Lerma was taken into custody on Aug. 24, 2024, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, at approximately 5:18 a.m., the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an off-duty police officer reporting a gunshot wound victim. The officer informed dispatchers that the victim was inside a vehicle at a convenience store located in the 1200 block of Crabb River Road in Richmond, Texas.

Investigators identified the victim as a Hispanic male in his 30s from the Richmond area. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 1900 block of Rocky Falls in Richmond, Fort Bend County. The incident followed a physical altercation between Lerma and the victim in the early morning hours of Aug. 18.

Lerma was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.

"Thanks to the swift actions of our deputies, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend the suspect in this violent crime," said Sheriff Eric Fagan. "Our thoughts are with the victim and their family as they recover, and we remain committed to ensuring justice is served in this case."