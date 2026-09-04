Suspect arrested in $17,400 gold and silver coin package theft

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a FedEx package containing about $17,400 worth of gold and silver coins intended for a Fort Bend County resident, authorities said.

Fort Bend County sheriff’s detectives arrested Artur Kryvytskyi on Sept. 2 after investigators said they traced the stolen package to him. Authorities allege Kryvytskyi obtained the package using fictitious identification.

The investigation began in early July after a family reported that a package of gold and silver coins requiring a signature upon delivery had been intercepted before reaching its intended recipient.

Investigators later linked Kryvytskyi to other theft investigations in Montgomery County, Sugar Land and Houston, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the investigation has expanded to numerous jurisdictions across the country involving similar package thefts. The Sheriff’s Office declined to disclose how the high-value packages are allegedly being identified and intercepted, citing the ongoing investigation.

Fort Bend County detectives, assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant Sept. 2 at Kryvytskyi’s home in The Woodlands and arrested him on felony warrants.

Detectives also recovered property during the search that authorities believe was stolen in cases under investigation in Montgomery and Harris counties.

Kryvytskyi was booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on Fort Bend County charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, theft of property and making a false statement to obtain property or credit. He also faces a Houston Police Department charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. All four charges are felonies.

“This case demonstrates how sophisticated theft schemes can extend well beyond a single community,” Sheriff Eric Fagan said. “Our investigators followed the evidence, worked closely with our law enforcement partners, and were able to identify and arrest a suspect. We will continue working across jurisdictional lines to hold those who target our residents accountable.”

Investigators believe there could be additional victims, and authorities said the investigation remains active.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends that residents expecting high-value packages consider having them delivered to a staffed carrier location and closely monitor tracking information. Suspicious activity or discrepancies involving a delivery should be reported to the carrier and law enforcement.

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