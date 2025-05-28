Sugar Land approves $12.5M for Town Square revitalization

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Sugar Land officials approved $12.5 million in funding Tuesday to revitalize the city's Town Square district, investing in office improvements designed to attract businesses and boost occupancy rates.

The Sugar Land Development Corp. and Sugar Land 4B Corp. approved three five-year agreements with Dallas-based Rebees to renovate two key buildings and make property-wide tenant improvements in the 32.8-acre mixed-use development.

Funding breakdown:

$6 million for Building B renovations

$2 million for Building H improvements

$4.5 million for property-wide office tenant improvements

Building improvements include:

Building B (15958 City Walk):

Modernized communal office spaces for flexible work environments

Upgraded landscaping and streetscape improvements along City Walk Boulevard

Enhanced shared amenities for tenants

Building H (2150 Town Square Place):

Renovated lobby, entry and signage systems

Updated garden areas and new furniture throughout

Improved overall tenant and visitor experience

"These improvements are essential to keeping Town Square competitive in a changing market while preserving the character and energy that make it a beloved destination," said Tom Paterson, managing partner at Rebees.

Town Square by the numbers:

Opened in 2003 as Sugar Land's first public-private partnership

566,000 square feet of Class A office space

223,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space

167 residential condominiums and 300-room Marriott hotel

73% occupancy rate across office, retail and restaurant spaces

More than 27 million visitors since 2018

The development houses major employers including Nexus Water, CVR Energy Inc. and Industrial Info Resources.

Jessica Huble, assistant director of redevelopment for Sugar Land, said the investment reflects the city's commitment to maintaining key commercial districts as it competes for corporate headquarters in life sciences and technology sectors.

"This investment underscores our commitment to reinvest where it matters most," Huble said. "Redevelopment isn't just a priority — it's vital to long-term success."

The 4B Corp., established in 1995, is funded by sales taxes and promotes economic development in Sugar Land.