Sugar Land to host community sessions on Imperial site redevelopment

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Sugar Land will host community planning sessions for the Imperial Redevelopment Project from Nov. 3-6, giving residents an opportunity to help shape the future of the Imperial Historic District, home of the former Imperial Sugar site and the iconic 100-year-old Char House.

Sugar Land acquired the approximately 40-acre site earlier this year, marking the first time the property has been publicly owned. The acquisition removes barriers that have hindered private development efforts for decades. Public ownership allows the city to lead redevelopment that preserves the site's historic character while creating a community-focused destination.

"Redeveloping the Imperial Historic District has been a priority for both the City Council and our residents," Mayor Carol McCutcheon said. "These sessions are an essential part of shaping a shared vision for redevelopment—one that honors the site's history, preserves its iconic structures, and creates a thriving district our community is proud of."

Input gathered during the sessions will establish a vision for the project and inform the selection of a private development partner. The master development partner selection process is expected to begin in spring 2026 through a request for qualifications, followed by a request for proposals to establish a concept plan.

The sessions will include interactive workshops, discussions and presentations where residents can share ideas on housing types, mixed-use development, transportation, arts, culture, history and public spaces. Residents are encouraged to participate in as many sessions as their schedules permit.

Open Studio, or office hours, are available for those unable to attend group events or who prefer to share feedback one-on-one.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 3 – T.E. Harman Center, 226 Matlage Way

Opening Presentation: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Sugar Land Heritage Museum, 198 Kempner St.

Open Studio: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Topical Meeting 1: History, Culture & Arts, 7-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 5 – Sugar Land Heritage Museum

Open Studio: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Topical Meeting 2: Walking, Biking & Driving, 12-1 p.m.

Topical Meeting 3: Housing, Mixed Use & Public Space, 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Sugar Land Heritage Museum & T.E. Harman Center

Open Studio: 9 a.m.-noon at the Sugar Land Heritage Museum

Closing Presentation: 6:30 p.m. at T.E. Harman Center

For more information about how to participate and session details, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/imperialhistoricdistrict.