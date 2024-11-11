Sugar Land man convicted of murder - shooting victim in the back

Richmond, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Fort Bend County jury found Adrian Laron Smith guilty of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Khalil Khan, according to District Attorney Brian Middleton. Smith, 30, a St. Louis native, received a 27-year prison sentence following his conviction on Oct. 29.

According to Felony Division Deputy Chief Lisa Gregg, Smith, Khan, and several others were involved in a series of escalating confrontations throughout Aug. 3, 2021. That evening, Smith allegedly returned to Khan's residence in Sugar Land, firing 11 shots through the back door, striking Khan six times in the back and killing him. Smith then fled the scene and reportedly left the Houston area the next day with a relative who may also have been involved. Authorities arrested Smith in Colorado in January 2022.

The trial, which spanned three weeks, included testimony from 28 witnesses. After deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on the same day, and two days later, sentenced Smith to 27 years.

"The events of that day led to a tragic and senseless loss," Gregg said. "But thanks to the thorough investigative work by Sugar Land police, we were able to bring justice for the Khan family."

Middleton extended condolences to Khan’s family, acknowledging that the outcome could not replace their loved one but expressing hope that it offers some measure of peace. “I’m proud of the work done by our prosecutors and the Sugar Land Police Department,” he said.

The case was presented in the 434th District Court with Judge J. Christian Becerra presiding. Assistant District Attorneys Lisa Gregg and Katherine Peterson represented the state. Murder, a first-degree felony in Texas, carries a possible sentence of 5 to 99 years, or life, in prison, along with a potential fine of up to $10,000. Smith must serve at least half of his sentence before being eligible for parole.