Sugar Land elects Carol McCutcheon as mayor, and elects council members in runoff election

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Carol McCutcheon defeated William Ferguson with 53% of the vote to win the Sugar Land mayoral race in Saturday's runoff election, according to unofficial results from Fort Bend County.

She received 6,103 votes to Ferguson's 5,402 votes. She will replace Mayor Joe Zimmerman, who could not seek reelection due to term limits.

McCutcheon and Ferguson were the top vote-getters in the May 3 election that featured six candidates.

In other races, Jim Vonderhaar won the City Council At-Large Position 1 seat with 6,048 votes, defeating Maggy Horgan, who received 4,278 votes. Vonderhaar will replace Ferguson, who vacated the council seat to run for mayor.

Sanjay Singhal captured the District 2 council seat with 2,346 votes over Nasir Hussain's 777 votes. Singhal will fill the unexpired term left by Naushad Kermally, who stepped down to run for mayor.

The May 3 election for both council positions had five candidates each.

Fort Bend County reported 7,405 in-person early voters from May 27 to June 3, with additional mail-in ballots cast. Polls closed at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The election results become official once they have been canvassed.