Sugar Land internal network infrastructure hacked

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Sugar Land police are working with federal, state and other local law enforcement agencies to learn who attacked the city's cyber infrastructure.

"The City of Sugar Land has experienced a cyber-event," a city social media post says. "Sugar Land police are working closely with local, state and federal law enforcement officials to investigate the breach on our internal network infrastructure."

On Friday morning, city spokeswoman Alicia Alaniz said critical operations remain functional. However, some city services, such as online bill pay, phone and internet service are affected.

The public is asked to call 911 for police, EMS and fire department needs. For nonemergency concerns, call 281-275-2020.

Alaniz said she did not know when the hack occurred and that the timing remains under investigation. She said officials hoped to have an update later Friday.

"The City is committed to maintaining services for our community and will provide updates as more information becomes available," a post on the city's website says. "We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work diligently to restore normal operations safely and securely."