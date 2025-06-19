Sugar Land Acquires Historic Imperial Sugar Site for $50 Million Redevelopment Project

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — The City of Sugar Land has officially purchased the Imperial Historic District, including the former Imperial Sugar factory site and the century-old Char House, marking a historic milestone in the city's preservation and economic development efforts. It's located along Highway 90A east of Highway 6.

The $50 million acquisition of the 40-acre property represents the first time in Sugar Land's history that the city has owned the landmark site. The purchase removes development barriers that have prevented private redevelopment of the vacant property for the past two decades.

"Redeveloping the Imperial Historic District has been a longstanding priority for both the City Council and our residents," said Sugar Land Mayor Carol McCutcheon. "We're proud to now be in the driver's seat—ready to preserve our namesake and create the kind of destination the Sugar Land community deserves."

Historic Preservation and Future Development Plans

City officials plan to secure the property immediately to prevent further deterioration and begin historic preservation planning for the iconic Char House. Sugar Land expects to select a private development partner by early 2026, following extensive community input sessions to guide the master development agreement.

The Sugar Land City Council approved the $50 million funding package in February 2025. Beyond land acquisition, the investment will support:

Historic structure restoration within the Imperial Historic District

Utility system upgrades including water,

Sewer and drainage infrastructure

Street improvements and professional development services.

Imperial Sugar's Legacy in Texas History

Imperial Sugar operated as one of Texas' longest-running businesses and served as the foundation of Sugar Land's identity. Founded by Samuel, Nathaniel and Matthew Williams along Oyster Creek, the sugar company created a thriving industrial community that housed and employed generations of Sugar Land families.

The Imperial Historic District redevelopment project aims to honor this rich industrial heritage while creating new economic opportunities for the Fort Bend County community.

City officials will provide regular project updates as planning progresses. For more information about the Imperial Historic District redevelopment, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/imperialhistoricdistrict.