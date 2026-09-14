Six Fort Bend judges reject performance-based compromise to save court positions, tell Commissioners Court: ‘Stay in your lane’

RICHMOND, Texas (CoveringKaty.com) — A proposed compromise could have preserved three Fort Bend County associate judge positions while requiring the courts to meet performance benchmarks, but six of the county’s 10 district judges rejected the proposal, according to reporting by the Fort Bend Independent.

The dispute over the associate judge positions has drawn considerable attention as Fort Bend County commissioners weigh whether to eliminate the three positions. But the Fort Bend Independent reports the debate extends beyond whether the positions should remain, raising questions about court performance, judicial workloads and how Fort Bend County compares with other fast-growing Texas counties.

According to the Fort Bend Independent, the proposed compromise would have allowed all three associate judges to remain in place if the courts agreed to performance benchmarks. Six district judges rejected the proposal and told county officials to “stay in your lane.”

The Fort Bend Independent also analyzed court data to examine how Fort Bend’s courts compare with those in other rapidly growing counties and how much judicial capacity would actually be lost if the three associate judge positions are eliminated.

Read the Fort Bend Independent’s full investigation: https://bit.ly/4xXVNAK