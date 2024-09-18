Sheriff Warns of Suspicious Door-to-Door Visits Cinco Ranch

KATY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has been alerted to a suspicious individual going door to door in the Cinco Ranch Southwest neighborhood.

The man has reportedly claimed to represent neighborhood security, but his behavior has raised concerns.

"The subject has been making inappropriate comments, including asking residents if they have any valuables in their residence and mentioning that he will be inside and outside of their homes without their knowledge or consent," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "To our knowledge, the subject is not a part of any official neighborhood team."

The man was last seen driving a burgundy pickup truck. Residents are urged to avoid interacting with him and are advised not to invite him into their homes. If he is spotted, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 281-341-4665, option 1.