Sheriff's office seeks man who allegedly shot at deputy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy) – The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating Billy Alfaro, a person of interest wanted in connection with a shooting incident involving a deputy.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 11200 block of Beverly Park Street in Sugar Land for a welfare check following reports of arguing and loud banging.

× Expand Fort Bend Jail Billy Alfaro

When deputies arrived, an adult man attempted to flee but was quickly apprehended and arrested. During the arrest, a second adult man exited the residence and fired shots in the direction of a deputy before retreating back into the house. No injuries were reported.

SWAT responded to the scene and ordered all occupants to exit the home. The second man fled the residence, and a search for him is currently underway. He has been identified as Billy Alfaro, a 35-year-old Hispanic man. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Alfaro is considered armed and dangerous.

This remains an active investigation, and additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 281-341-4665, option 1.