Sheriff Fagan warns residents of phone scams

RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a surge in phone scams targeting people with fake arrest warrants.

Scammers are calling residents and claiming they have outstanding warrants for failing to appear for federal jury duty. The callers demand immediate payment through PayPal, gift cards or payment apps to avoid arrest.

"We have seen a growing number of scams targeting our community, and we urge everyone to stay alert — if something feels off, it probably is," Sheriff Eric Fagan said. "Protect yourself by staying informed and always double-check before giving out personal information."

How the scam works

The scammers impersonate law enforcement officials and use the names of real Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office employees to appear legitimate. They create a sense of urgency by threatening immediate arrest if payment is not made.

Over the past week, several residents have reported receiving these calls and losing large amounts of money through irreversible payment methods.

Sheriff's office does not collect payments by phone

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office does not call residents to collect warrant fees or money related to jury duty. Deputies and warrant officers do not conduct business through wire transfers, payment apps, cryptocurrency or gift cards.

Warning signs of phone scams

Callers who create urgency and pressure immediate payment

Requests for financial information such as bank account details or Social Security numbers

Demands for payment through gift cards, PayPal, cryptocurrency or payment apps

High-pressure tactics or attempts to keep you on the phone

Callers who ask yes-or-no questions that could record your voice

Threats of immediate arrest or legal action

How to protect yourself

Hang up if you suspect a scam call

Do not provide personal or financial information over the phone

Be skeptical of caller ID, which can be faked

Take time to verify claims by calling official numbers independently

Consult trusted friends or family members before making payments

If you've been scammed

Residents who believe they have been victimized should contact their bank immediately and report the incident to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office. Victims can also file complaints with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov.

Money sent through payment apps, gift cards or cryptocurrency typically cannot be recovered.

The sheriff's office encourages residents to share this information with friends and family, particularly elderly relatives who are often targeted by scammers.