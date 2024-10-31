Here is your revised report with spelling, grammar, and readability adjustments while adhering to AP style:

SUGAR LAND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Democrat Taral Patel's racist social media posts have garnered significant media attention. This report aims to compile them in a manner that illustrates how he strategically targeted various voter groups with inflammatory language designed to incite anger and sow division, pitting groups against each other while shifting blame to his political opponents, including incumbent Republican Commissioner Andy Meyers.

An investigation led by Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton, also a Democrat, and the Texas Rangers has definitively linked numerous offensive posts and email addresses to Patel through electronic records obtained via search warrants and the examination of multiple electronic devices used by the 30-year-old candidate over several years.

Patel's approach was cunning, often using statements that seemed innocuous to the general public but resonated strongly with certain ethnic minorities, sparking fear or anger and triggering an emotional response. Patel, with the skill of a con man, would post messages intended to inflame specific groups while the broader electorate remained unaware of their meaning and potential to provoke racial or religious tensions. In essence, Patel was inciting racial unrest in plain sight, while most Fort Bend County residents were unaware of what was happening.

Covering Katy began analyzing Patel's posts months before the district attorney and Texas Rangers became involved and long before we knew the 30-year-old candidate was implicated. We consulted individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds and areas of expertise to better understand the true identity of “Antonio Scalywag.”

One post stood out as seemingly inconsequential, but a member of the Hindu community said it was designed to incite tension between Muslims and Hindus, using a subtle reference that only those familiar with those faiths would recognize. This led us to suspect that the identity behind “Antonio Scalywag” was unlikely to match the white persona suggested by the Facebook profile photo.

Months later, investigators confirmed that Patel had stolen the profile photo of a man from Needville to create the “Antonio Scalywag” persona. Initially, we never considered Patel as the account's owner, as it seemed too outrageous to believe that a candidate for public office would directly engage in such manipulative behavior without intermediaries to distance himself from clandestine and illegal activities.

The post that claimed the Republican Party and its candidates "are fully team Saffron Flag in Fort Bend" caught our attention. We did not understand its meaning initially, but we later learned it implied that Republicans believed in "Hindu supremacy," causing discomfort among other immigrant communities who feared unfair treatment if Republicans were elected.

Patel, who is Hindu, appeared willing to risk harming his own community by spreading misinformation that fueled unfounded fears. Politically, however, it served his interests, as he likely believed members of other faiths would be driven to fear Republican candidates. By posting this content under the false identity of “Antonio Scalywag,” Patel demonstrated that he prioritized his political ambitions over the well-being of his community.

× Expand Taral Patel Racist Post In this post Patel uses the phony name Antonio Scalywag uses the term "team Saffron Flag" which is a racist term that means Hindu supremacy.

Creating Fear Across Multiple Ethnic Communities

Some posts circulated by Patel had a wider target like this one that's pits Indians, Asians and Muslims against Mexicans, Latinos, African Americans and Indians.

× Expand Taral Patel Racist Post Investigators says in this post Patel uses the phony name Octavious D. Aelius to make racist comments about several races and cultures.

Targeting Commissioner Andy Meyers

At times Patel would have Facebook conversations with himself, writing posts from one fake account and responding from another fake account as he attempted to tarnish the reputation of his opponent, incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers and his supporters, making it appear they were behind his racist posts.

× Expand Taral Patel Racist Post In this post Patel carries on a conversation with himself using two phony names, Ted Sig and Paul Rosenstein.

His racist statements often target his people from his own Indian background, hoping to offend them and make it appear the posts came from supporters of Commissioner Meyers.

× Expand Taral Patel Racist Post Investigators say this racist post was written by Taral Patel using the phony name Jane Donnie coupled with a photo of a man who did not give him permission to use his likeness.

× Expand Taral Patel Racist Post Investigators says Patel used the phony name Jennifer Tremaine and stole the photo of an unsuspecting woman to create this racist post designed to make Andy Meyers appear to be supported by racists.

× Expand Facebook Taral Patel Racist Post A racist post by Taral Patel under the name Antonio Scalywag which he wrote to make it appear to be from a supporter of Commissioner Andy Meyers.

Patel's trial will not happen until after the election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. If elected and later convicted of a felony he would have to step down and would not be allowed to finish his four year term.

The owner of Covering Katy News is also employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.