Municipal Court Judge Rachelle Carter Announces Campaign for Fort Bend County Judge

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Associate Judge Rachelle Carter is running for Fort Bend County Judge in the 2026 election, marking the second Democratic judge to seek the county's chief administrative position.

Carter currently serves as an Associate Judge for the Sugar Land Municipal Court, a judicial role that differs significantly from the county judge position she is seeking. While associate judges handle specific legal matters within the court system, the county judge serves as the chief executive and administrative officer of the county.

"Fort Bend County isn't just where I work—it's home," Carter said in her campaign announcement. "It is where I raised my children, built my career, and committed myself to serving others."

Carter is licensed to practice law in both Texas and New Jersey and is admitted to the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas and the District of New Jersey. She previously served as Attorney of Record for the Fort Bend County Democratic Party.

She is a graduate of Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law and the Trial Lawyers College. Carter is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and serves on the Board of Directors for the Fort Bend County Bar Association.

Carter outlined her administrative priorities in her announcement, including public safety, infrastructure development, economic growth, and support for veterans and senior citizens.

"Public safety will always be a top priority," she said. "I will continue to support our law enforcement officers, first responders, and emergency personnel so they can protect and serve effectively."

Carter said she wants Fort Bend County to be "a place where small businesses thrive, new industries invest, and working families succeed." She pledged to focus on workforce development and fair wages while emphasizing transparency and fiscal responsibility, saying "every dollar spent should serve the people of Fort Bend County." Carter said growth should be "smart, safe, and sustainable."

Others running for Fort Bend County Judge

Carter is the second Democratic judge to enter the race. Democratic District Court Judge J. Christian Becerra, who presides over the Texas 434th District Court in Fort Bend County, has also announced his candidacy.

Former Precinct 3 Constable Nabile Shike was the first Democrat to declare his candidacy for County Judge after incumbent KP George was indicted.

George was charged with misrepresentation of identity in September, after prosecutors alleged he worked with staffer Taral Patel to fake racist attacks against his 2022 re-election campaign on social media. Patel has since entered a guilty plea. George was later indicted on two counts of money laundering. George has since switched to the Republican Party.

Eddie Sajjad, a Fort Bend County entrepreneur, has also announced his candidacy for Fort Bend County Judge.

The Republican field of candidates is also growing, with former Sugar Land city council member, engineer and businessman Daniel Wong running for County Judge.

Kenneth Omoruyi, a certified public accountant is also running in the 2026 Republican primary.

