School property tax rates vary widely across Fort Bend County districts

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Where a homeowner lives in Fort Bend County can make a significant difference in the school district portion of the property tax bill, with 2026 rates ranging from about 88 cents to about $1.23 per $100 of taxable property value.

Needville ISD has the highest rate among the six public school districts serving at least part of Fort Bend County, at about $1.23 per $100 of taxable value. Brazos ISD has the lowest at $0.88276.

The 2026 rates are:

Needville ISDAbout $1.23*

Lamar CISD $1.1390

Katy ISD $1.1171

Stafford MSD $1.002121

Fort Bend ISD $0.9969

Brazos ISD $0.88276

Needville ISD's rate is rounded because district officials described the new rate as $1.23 per $100 of taxable value during the Aug. 26 board meeting but did not state the precise rate before trustees voted to adopt it. At the time of publication, the district's official tax-rate document was not available.

What the rates mean in dollars

The differences become easier to see when the rates are applied to the same taxable property value.

For a property with $300,000 in taxable value, the school district portion of the annual property tax bill would be approximately:

Needville ISD: About $3,690

Lamar CISD: $3,417

Katy ISD: $3,351.30

Stafford MSD: $3,006.36

Fort Bend ISD: $2,990.70

Brazos ISD: $2,648.28

At that taxable value, the difference between the Needville and Brazos rates amounts to about $1,042 a year.

Taxable value is important because it is not necessarily the same as a home's market or appraised value.

Texas homeowners who qualify for the general residence homestead exemption receive a $140,000 exemption from their home's value for school district property taxes. That means, as a simplified example, a qualifying homestead valued at $440,000 would generally have $300,000 remaining before the school district tax rate is applied.

Other exemptions can reduce the taxable value further. Homeowners who are 65 or older or disabled may qualify for an additional $60,000 school district homestead exemption and other property tax protections.

Why school tax rates differ

School district property tax rates generally have two components.

The maintenance and operations, or M&O, rate pays for day-to-day expenses such as salaries, utilities and educational programs. The interest and sinking, or I&S, rate is used to repay voter-approved debt, primarily bonds issued to build and improve schools and other facilities.

That distinction is important because comparing total tax rates does not necessarily show which district spends more on everyday operations. A district can have a relatively low operating rate but a higher total rate because it is collecting more to repay debt.

Lamar CISD, for example, has a 2026 M&O rate of $0.6390 and an I&S rate of $0.5000, producing its $1.1390 total rate. The district says the 50-cent debt-service rate is being used to accelerate principal payments related to construction needed to accommodate its rapidly growing student population.

Katy ISD's $1.1171 total rate consists of a $0.7271 M&O rate and a $0.3900 I&S rate.

Fort Bend ISD adopted a $0.9969 rate, consisting of $0.7169 for M&O and $0.2800 for debt service. Its total rate decreased 6 cents from the previous year, largely because seven temporary disaster pennies added following Hurricane Beryl expired.

Stafford Municipal School District adopted a $1.002121 rate, consisting of $0.786900 for M&O and $0.215221 for debt service.

Brazos ISD's $0.88276 rate consists of $0.62280 for M&O and $0.25996 for debt service.

Needville rate falls despite remaining highest

Needville ISD's approximately $1.23 rate is the highest among the six districts, but district officials said the rate actually decreased this year.

During the Aug. 26 budget and tax-rate hearing, a district finance official told trustees the rate had fallen by about 5 cents because of state tax-rate compression.

"Our tax rate, of course, has gone down because the state compresses the rate, so we've gone down about 5 cents. We're down to $1.23," the official said.

Tax-rate compression means the state puts more state money into public schools so school districts can lower the property tax rate they use to pay for everyday operations. In effect, the state replaces some of the money districts otherwise would have collected from local property taxpayers.

As property values rise, the state requires districts to "compress," or lower, that operating tax rate. The additional state funding helps make up for the lower local tax collections. Compression applies to the M&O portion of a district's tax rate, not the I&S rate used to repay voter-approved debt.

The Needville board later adopted the tax rate 6-0, with one trustee absent.

Unlike the other districts in the comparison, Covering Katy News has not obtained Needville ISD's 2026 tax-rate resolution showing the precise adopted rate and its M&O and I&S components. The district's rate is therefore presented as the rounded figure given publicly during the board meeting.

Needville is also entering a period of significant residential growth. New homes and other development can expand a school district's property tax base, spreading the cost of operations and debt across more taxable property.

But growth can also bring more students and require additional schools and facilities. Whether Needville's growth eventually contributes to a lower tax rate will depend in part on how quickly its taxable property base grows compared with enrollment, construction and debt-service costs.

Same county, different school taxes

School district boundaries do not follow county boundaries. Fort Bend ISD, Katy ISD, Lamar CISD, Needville ISD, Stafford MSD and Brazos ISD all serve territory within Fort Bend County, although Katy ISD also extends into Harris and Waller counties and Brazos ISD extends into Austin County.

The school district tax is also only one portion of a property owner's overall property tax bill. Depending on where a property is located, taxpayers may also pay taxes to Fort Bend County, a city, a municipal utility district and other local taxing entities.

For homeowners, the actual amount owed to a school district ultimately depends on both the district's tax rate and the property's taxable value after applicable exemptions.