Road, Ramp and Lane Closures

Fort Bend/Waller County, TX (Covering Katy News) - There are numerous lane, road and ramp closures due to construction projects. Here is the latest list.

Highway 99: Southbound exit ramp to Westheimer Parkway. Total closure until further notice. Traffic will exit Cinco Ranch and continue on the new southbound frontage road pavement.

Highway 99: Southbound entrance ramp from Cinco Ranch: There is a total closure until further notice. Traffic can use the new southbound frontage road pavement from Cinco Ranch through the Westheimer Parkway intersection and take the next entrance ramp.

Highway 99: The Southbound exit ramp to Highland Knolls/Bay Hill will be closed until 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 3. Take the Cinco Ranch U-turn.

Highway 99: Northbound frontage road at Kingsland Blvd. One U-Turn Lane will be closed until 3:00 PM on Wednesday, July 3.

Highway 99: Southbound from Kingsland to Harris-Fort Bend County Line. One inside lane will be closed nightly from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM until Wednesday, July 3.

Highway 99: Northbound and southbound frontage road from Sand Hill Dr. to FM 1464 in Sugar Land. One alternate lane will be closed daily from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM through Wednesday, July 31.

I:10 Eastbound and westbound frontage road from Brazos River/Waller-Austin County line to Peach Ridge Rd in Brookshire. One alternate lane will be closed continuously until 5:00 PM, Monday, July 8.