Road Project Roundup for Katy, Fulshear, Richmond and Rosenberg

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County and the Texas Department of Transportation is upgrading roads and building new infrastructure across Katy, Fulshear, Richmond, and Rosenberg with numerous projects underway to ease traffic and improve safety.

Much but not all of the Grand Parkway expansion work in Katy is being handled by TxDOT, but Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales' office is also managing many of the service road expansion project while also widening major roads, building new bridges, and adding traffic signals as part of a voter-approved bond programs designed to keep up with rapid population growth.

“These projects are about more than just roads—they're about planning for the future of a rapidly growing community,” Morales said. “We’re committed to building safer, smarter, and more efficient transportation networks that will serve residents for generations to come.”

Grand Parkway Frontage Roads

The Grand Parkway service road expansion project is continuing. While the main highway lanes are complete, workers are now building frontage roads and improving intersections along them. When finished, frontage roads will run continuously from FM 1093 to Interstate 10 in both directions. Eight more frontage road projects are being designed for construction starting in 2026.

Major Road Projects Taking Shape

Skinner Lane from West Bellfort all the way to Mason Road in Richmond will be widened. The project will add better drainage to prevent flooding and straighten some curves to make driving safer. One section crosses wetlands, so engineers are designing the road with gentler curves and slower speed limits to protect the environment. Map

Pool Hill Road in the Fulshear area will get major upgrades from Hunt Road to FM 1093. The project includes widening the road and adding storm drains. Engineers held meetings in August to make sure all sections connect properly. They're planning at least one large detention pond to catch rainwater during storms. Map

Hunt Road is being widened. Improvements will span several miles and connect with other road projects in the Fulshear area. The state transportation department is also replacing a bridge in the area, which means the road will need to close temporarily during construction. The county is timing its work to coordinate with the state project. Map

More Projects in the Works

Pin Oak Road Improvements from IH10 to Katy Flewellen Road is in design and is being managed by the City of Katy with Fort Bend County participating 50% of the construction cost using 2023 County bond proceeds. The project will add additional lanes for a total of 3 lanes in each direction with upgraded/new traffic signals. The traffic signals will be programmed to communicate with each other to maximize traffic flow efficiency. Construction is expected to begin in Fall 2026. Map

Greenbusch Road is getting a major upgrade from Gaston Road to Westheimer Parkway in Katy. The $8.4 million project will replace the old 2-lane asphalt road with a new concrete road, storm sewers, and a new bridge. Construction started in January and should be done by June 2026. The project also includes a new traffic signal at the Spring Green/Pine Mill Ranch intersection. Map

Ginter Library Access Road in Fulshear will soon be in the third phase after Hurtado Construction was awarded the $5.13 million contract in July. This is a multi-phase project to provide access to a new Fort Bend County library. Dr. Glen Ginter donated the land where the library is being built.

Phase 1: Utilities to the library - Complete

Phase 2: Access road from THP (Texas Heritage Parkway) and drainage - Complete

Phase 3: Remaining pavement and utilities (excluding right-turn lane)

Phase 4: Right-turn lane from FM 1093 onto Ginter - Plans are complete and waiting for TxDOT permit approval

This will complete road access to the new Fort Bend County library off the Texas Heritage Parkway a the first roundabout, short distance from FM 1093.

Huggins Drive improvements from FM 359 (Main Street) to Katy Fulshear Road in Fulshear are underway with a $6.6 million construction contract. The project started in April and should be complete next April. Workers are building a 3-lane concrete road and relocating water and sewer lines. The project is also being funded in partnership with the City of Fulshear. Map

Brandt Road construction is nearly finished. The first phase is complete, and workers are wrapping up final details on the second phase, which includes installing street lights at two new roundabouts along the road in Richmond. Map

McCrary Road expansion from FM 359 is scheduled to finish at the end of this month in Richmond. The project is turning the 2-lane road into a 4-lane boulevard with a new traffic signal. All utilities have been relocated and the temporary signal is already working. Map

Rogers Road in Fulshear will be upgraded from a 2-lane road to a 4-lane boulevard in two separate projects. Engineers are working on preliminary designs and drainage plans for both segments. Map

Settegast Ranch Road in Richmond will also get boulevard upgrades in two phases, though the second phase is on hold while drainage studies are completed. Map

The county is also working on several smaller projects including speed control measures on Willow Lane in Katy which were recently completed and a right-turn lane addition on Falcon Landing Boulevard at Rowling Oaks Boulevard in Katy.

Roads Opening Soon

Some projects are nearly finished. Stella Road construction in Rosenberg is complete except for painting lane stripes, and drivers should be able to use the road by the end of this month. Map

A new bridge on Pecan Creek Road in Richmond is being built faster than expected and should open in April 2026, two months ahead of schedule. Map