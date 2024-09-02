FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Here is the latest list of upcoming road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, due to the ongoing construction projects.

Grand Parkway

August 1 - September 30, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound frontage roads between FM-1464 and Sandhill Dr. will have alternating lane closures each weekday.

August 26 - 30, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound Fry Rd. entrance ramp will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

August 28 - 30, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes from FM-1093 to Fry Rd. will have the outside lane closed daily. Expect delays.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway

August 23 - 31, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Westpark Tollway eastbound frontage road between Katy-Gaston Rd. and Grand Parkway will have alternating lane closures each day.