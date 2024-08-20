KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Here is the latest list of upcoming road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, due to the ongoing construction projects.

Grand Parkway

August 1 - September 30, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound frontage roads between FM-1464 and Sandhill Dr. will have alternating lane closures each weekday.

August 19 - 23, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound Fry Rd. entrance ramp will have a total closure each night. Follow roadway signage and detour.

August 20 - 23, 9:00pm - 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between FM-1093 and Fry Rd. will have the inside lane closed each night.

August 23, 9:00pm - August 26, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound Fry Rd. entrance ramp will have a multi-day total closure. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure.