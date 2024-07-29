FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - This is the latest list of upcoming road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, due to the ongoing construction projects.

Grand Parkway

July 29, 9:00pm - July 30, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road between FM-1464 and Sandhill Dr. will have the inside lane closed overnight.

July 29 - August 5, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Grand Corner Dr. and Fry Rd. will have alternating lane closures each day.

August 2 - 4, 6:00am - 6:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes from Westpark Tollway to Fry Rd. will have the outside lane closed each day.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Westpark Tollway