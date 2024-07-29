FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - This is the latest list of upcoming road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, due to the ongoing construction projects.
Grand Parkway
- July 29, 9:00pm - July 30, 5:00am: Grand Parkway southbound frontage road between FM-1464 and Sandhill Dr. will have the inside lane closed overnight.
- July 29 - August 5, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound frontage road between Grand Corner Dr. and Fry Rd. will have alternating lane closures each day.
- August 2 - 4, 6:00am - 6:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes from Westpark Tollway to Fry Rd. will have the outside lane closed each day.
- Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.
Westpark Tollway
- July 29 - August 3, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Westpark Tollway eastbound entrance ramp at Grand Parkway will have a total closure each day. Follow roadway signage and detour.