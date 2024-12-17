Richmond Student Honored as Hero After Saving Neighbors from Richmond Apartment Fire

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Local leaders are honoring a 21-year-old nursing student for saving lives by alerting and evacuating neighbors during a Richmond apartment complex fire in October.

Kaylee Cleveland, a Houston Community College nursing student, went door-to-door warning residents after hearing a loud bang and seeing flames. She was among 19 families displaced by the fire.

Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy led the ceremony at Lamar High School recognizing Cleveland, who helped residents escape the Oct. 24 fire at the Fairway at Bellevue apartments, on Golf View Drive near FM 762. About 50 National Honor Society students attended the event.

"When tragedy stuck and a fire broke out, when most people would be worried about themselves and getting themselves out of harm's way, Kaylee struck into action, and she was concerned about her neighbors," Commissioner McCoy said.

"The smoke detectors didn't go off," Richmond Mayor Becky Haas said. "You were their smoke detector. God puts people where he wants them and that's where he wanted her that day."

Cleveland attended with grandparents Judy and Randall Turk.

"I was just there to save everybody," Cleveland said. "At first my unit wasn't on fire, it traveled. Before I got out of the house, I was just thinking 'go to where the fire is, help the people that are in there,' and that is what I did."

McCoy praised Cleveland's actions as an example for the community.

"In an environment and a day and age where people are more concerned for themselves," he said, "when communities are so divided, let this be an example of the responsibility that each of us has to be a good neighbor, to rise to the occasion when tragedy strikes, and to lend a helping hand."

Local leaders presenting commendations included Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan, County Clerk Laura Richard, County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson and representatives from Precinct 4 Constable Mike Beard's office. Judges Juli Matthew and Stuti Patel, and Richmond City Commissioners Barry Beard and Alex BeMent also attended.