RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Fort Bend News) — Richmond has opened its new City Hall at 1517 Thompson Road, consolidating municipal services previously spread across multiple buildings following a property purchase and renovation project totaling approximately $13.1 million.

The city announced Nov. 20 that all departments had completed their move and that the building was open for city business. Residents can now visit the new location to pay utility bills, apply for permits, conduct municipal court business and access other city services.

Mayor Becky Haas described the decision to renovate an existing building as an investment in Richmond's future when the construction contract was announced.

"This renovation represents a significant investment in our city's future," Haas said. "By reusing an existing building, we're being both fiscally responsible and environmentally conscious, creating a functional space that supports our staff, serves our residents, and reflects the character of Richmond."

Although the building is operational, Richmond plans to hold a formal grand opening after the beginning of 2027, when residents will be invited to tour the facility. A specific date has not been announced.

Former medical building becomes City Hall

The new City Hall occupies the former Richmond Bone and Joint building, a 42,000-square-foot facility the city purchased in 2024 for approximately $6.4 million.

Rather than constructing a new building, Richmond chose to renovate the existing property to accommodate municipal offices, public meeting spaces and other government functions.

According to a city newsletter, the Richmond City Commission approved a $6.7 million construction contract with Construction Masters to renovate the property.

Combined with the purchase price, the acquisition and renovation contract represent approximately $13.1 million in investment, excluding additional project expenses. The figure is not a confirmed final project cost.

City services consolidated in one location

The new City Hall was designed to make it easier for residents and businesses to conduct municipal business without traveling between separate government buildings.

In addition to utility billing, permitting and municipal court services, the facility includes City Commission chambers, administrative offices, meeting spaces and an emergency operations center.

The move also provides additional workspace for city employees as Richmond continues to grow.

When the city announced the property acquisition in June 2024, City Manager Terri Vela said the move was intended to address the growing need for municipal office space.

"The Mayor and Commissioners have had a clear vision, and while our city continues to grow strategically, so does the need for workspace," Vela said.

City officials said the building was selected in part because it could accommodate Richmond's needs for years to come.

What happens to the former City Hall?

The relocation marks a significant change for Richmond's municipal operations, which had long been centered at 402 Morton St. in the city's historic downtown district.

When Richmond announced plans for the new facility in 2024, officials indicated that the former City Hall would remain a municipal property, preserving a city government presence downtown.

The city's latest relocation announcement did not provide an updated long-term plan for the former City Hall.

For now, residents needing city services should visit the new City Hall at 1517 Thompson Road.

Richmond officials said additional information about the grand opening and public tours will be announced after the first of the year.