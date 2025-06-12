Richmond Man Charged with Online Solicitation of Minor

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A 42-year-old Richmond man was arrested Thursday for seeking to have sex with a female he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but who was an undercover detective patrolling cyberspace to catch child predators, Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen revealed in a press release.

Jonathan Grant Beyleveld was arrested near his Richmond home by detectives with Precinct One's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

The Richmond resident is a lieutenant in the Texas National Guard, has worked at car dealerships in the Houston area and is licensed by the State of Texas as a private investigator and security guard.

"Let this be a warning to online predators: we will catch you; we will arrest you, and we will do all we can to stop you from preying on children," Rosen said.

Beyleveld is accused of engaging in sexually explicit online conversations via a social media app.

He sent and requested sexually explicit photos as he tried to arrange a meeting with the undercover detective to have sex and drink alcohol, according to records. He repeatedly told the undercover detective that he wanted to meet on the first day of her summer vacation.

The Richmond private investigator is charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony that carries a penalty of up to ten years in prison.

Detectives ask anyone who has information about the defendant and his sexual interactions with minors to contact the Harris County Constable Precinct One Internet Crimes Against Children Unit at 713-222-4929. The Office of Harris County Constable Precinct One Alan Rosen is a member of the Houston-Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.