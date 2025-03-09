Richmond Man Admits to Supporting ISIS

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A 28-year-old former Iraqi refugee living in the Aliana subdivision of Richmond has admitted to supporting the terrorist group ISIS, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Nicholas Ganjei.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Hafedh Alqaysi pleaded guilty to working with the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS.

Federal prosecutors says that from 2015 to 2020, Alqaysi used his computer skills to create logos for an ISIS media team called Kalachnikov, and also shared hacking videos and instructions with ISIS members, along with stolen credit card details and fake IDs.

"The Department of Justice and the Southern District of Texas are committed to rooting out terror elements in our communities, wherever they may be," said Ganjei. "If you're working to subvert the United States through violence, you will be found and you will be punished."

U.S. District Judge Alfred Bennett set sentencing for June 5. Alqaysi faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000. He remains in a federal jail until his sentencing.

The FBI Houston Joint Terrorism Task Force led the investigation with help from Homeland Security.

Other Recent Justice Department Actions

Ganjei announced nearly 200 new immigration-related cases filed in the past week. These include approximately 100 individuals charged with illegal re-entry - many with prior felony convictions - 80 with illegal entry, and 12 cases involving human smuggling.

Notable cases include 12 men charged with assaulting detention center officers, two bakery owners indicted for harboring illegal immigrants, a smuggling organization leader ordered to forfeit $1 million and serve 108 months in prison, another smuggler receiving 69 months for transporting 49 illegal immigrants, and a man sentenced to 24 months after fleeing from authorities with a concealed immigrant.

The Southern District of Texas, spanning 43 counties and serving over 9 million people, remains one of the nation's busiest districts for immigration enforcement.