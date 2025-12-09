Republican Melissa Wilson running for Fort Bend County Judge

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Melissa Wilson is seeking the Republican nomination for Fort Bend County judge in the March 2026 primary.

Wilson, a former candidate for Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 2, defeated her opponent in the 2024 Republican primary 57% to 43% before losing to longtime Democratic incumbent Grady Prestage in the general election.

"I am very excited about hitting the campaign trail again, but more excited about getting into our communities and bringing the much-needed change to commissioners court," Wilson said in a statement. "My experience and qualifications qualify me for the position but my heart for the people of this county delegates me for this position."

Wilson will face incumbent Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who recently switched from Democrat to Republican Party.

Former Sugar Land City Councilman Daniel Wong and Kenneth Omuruyi are also running in the Republican primary.

Wilson has been on the front lines fighting for fair representation since 2021 when Democrats adopted and implemented a rushed precinct map the day of commissioner's court," according to her campaign announcement.

Wilson has served two terms as a delegate to the Republican Party of Texas and received an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott during her 2024 commissioner race.

According to her campaign page, Wilson's platform focuses on working with municipal utility districts, re-examining eminent domain and economic development, public safety and managing the county budget.

Aside from the Republican's mentioned above, four Democrats are running for county judge: Judge Christian Becerra, Democratic political consultant Eddie Sajjad, Sugar Land Associate Judge Rachelle Carter and military veteran Ferrel Bonner.

The primary is March 2026.