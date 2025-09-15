Republican CPA to Launch Fort Bend County Judge Campaign Friday

SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) — Certified Public Accountant Kenneth Omoruyi will officially launch his campaign for Fort Bend County Judge on Friday evening, hosting supporters at the Museum of Natural Science in Sugar Land as he seeks the Republican nomination in the 2026 primary election.

Omoruyi, who serves on the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy after being appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott, is positioning his campaign around fiscal responsibility and public safety as the county approaches 1 million residents.

The 6:30 p.m. campaign kickoff will feature special guest Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale and will be emceed by Texas radio personality Sam Malone, according to campaign materials. The event is scheduled to run until 8:30 p.m. at the museum located at 13016 University Blvd.

"Fort Bend County stands at a crossroads," Omoruyi said in announcing his candidacy last month. "As our community experiences unprecedented growth, we need principled leadership that prioritizes fiscal responsibility, public safety, and transparent governance."

A first-generation American who immigrated from Nigeria, Omoruyi completed a master's degree in business taxation from the University of Southern California before earning his CPA and Enrolled Agent licenses. He previously worked as a senior tax and financial analyst at Schlumberger and currently serves as managing partner of CKO CPAs & Advisors and as an adjunct professor of accounting at Lone Star College.

The Republican primary is scheduled for March 3, 2026, with candidate filing opening November 8, 2025. Voters must register by February 2, 2026, to participate in the election.

The Fort Bend County Judge serves as the county's chief executive and administrative officer, overseeing a budget for nearly one million residents in one of Texas's fastest-growing counties.

Those interested in attending can RSVP by texting (281) 646-1211 or visiting KennethForFortBend.com.