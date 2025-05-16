Postal Inspectors Capture Fugitives with 400 Stolen Mail Items in Houston-Area Operation

STAFFORD, Texas(Covering Katy News) — Two fugitives connected to a large-scale mail theft operation were arrested Tuesday in Stafford, with hundreds of stolen mail pieces and tools for manufacturing counterfeit postal keys, authorities said.

Robert Trujillo, identified as a documented gang member, and Jason Lopez were apprehended May 7 at a hotel in Stafford, located in Harris County, according to postal officials.

The arrests followed an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in collaboration with the Houston Police Department Major Offenders Division and Sugar Land Police Department.

Authorities discovered approximately 400 pieces of stolen mail, 40 credit and debit cards, various fake and authentic identification documents, stolen checks, personal information of victims, a U.S. Postal Service lock and counterfeit postal keys during the arrest. It is not clear if the two were involved the May 6 theft of mail in the Katy Manor neighborhood, located off Colonial Parkway near Katy Fort Bend Road. Read more about that case here.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service values our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission and extends our appreciation to the Houston Police Department Patrol Units and Major Offenders Division, as well as the Sugar Land Police Department for their assistance with ensuring these fugitives and mail thieves are brought to justice," said Acting Inspector in Charge Shameka P. Jackson, Houston Division.

Lopez faces charges including mail theft, fraudulent use and possession of identifying information, and possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Harris County Jail on an existing warrant.

Trujillo, who was out on bond for a January mail theft incident in Sugar Land, was charged with fraudulent use and possession of identifying information and felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials said the investigation remains active with additional charges expected.

Criminal charges represent allegations only. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Authorities encourage potential mail theft victims to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 or report incidents online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.