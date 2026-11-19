ROSENBERG, Texas (Covering Katy News) — As Port Freeport expands its shipping operations, its chief executive is urging regional leaders to complete a north-south highway corridor through Fort Bend and Waller counties to handle growing freight traffic and provide another hurricane evacuation route.

Phyllis Saathoff, executive director and CEO of Port Freeport, delivered that message Monday, Nov. 16, during a Highway 36A Coalition meeting in Rosenberg, where regional leaders discussed international trade, economic development and transportation needs.

“We need good freight corridors,” Saathoff said, warning against concentrating additional truck traffic on already congested highways.

The coalition advocates a continuous transportation corridor connecting Port Freeport to U.S. 290 and Highway 6 in the Hempstead area, providing access to the broader highway network serving Dallas-Fort Worth, a major inland freight and distribution hub.

The concept would use the existing State Highway 36 corridor from Port Freeport before connecting with the proposed Highway 36A farther north.

Supporters say the highway would improve freight movement, provide another hurricane evacuation route and create opportunities for commercial and industrial development in western Fort Bend County.

Port Freeport expansion increases demand for highways

Saathoff said improvements to State Highway 36 near the port and FM 1495, which provides access to its gates, have been completed. She also welcomed progress on highway construction farther north.

“It's been a long time coming, and I know we started the project as hurricane evacuation, but what a difference it's going to be for freight movement,” she said.

Port Freeport has invested in deeper shipping channels, expanded container facilities and additional cargo-handling equipment to accommodate international trade.

Saathoff said the port handles approximately 39 million tons of cargo annually, including automobiles, steel, agricultural products and containerized freight.

Additional investment is continuing. The port expects to break ground in December on a $33 million refrigerated cargo facility designed to handle agricultural imports and exports.

The 85,000-square-foot facility will have 7,200 pallet positions and accommodate products requiring different storage temperatures, including frozen foods. Saathoff said completion is expected in early 2028.

Such investments illustrate why port officials want additional highway capacity to move cargo between the Gulf Coast and inland distribution centers.

× Expand Covering Katy News Ambassador Juan Bautista Sosa, former consul general of Panama in Houston, discusses the Panama Canal's expansion and its impact on Texas trade during the Highway 36A Coalition's Nov. 16, 2026, meeting in Rosenberg.

Panama Canal expansion creates trade opportunities

Ambassador Juan Bautista Sosa, a former consul general of Panama in Houston, told coalition members that the Panama Canal's expansion has transformed international shipping and strengthened Texas' role in global trade.

The canal's expanded locks opened in 2016, allowing substantially larger container ships to move between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Sosa said container traffic through the Port of Houston has grown 102% over the past decade, compared with 52% at Savannah, Georgia, and 31% at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

“The expansion of the canal was the game-changer,” Sosa said, describing its influence on trade between Texas and Latin America.

He said the growth has helped establish major Texas metropolitan areas as centers for shipping, warehousing and distribution.

“When you are a logistics center, that's where you have warehouses, and you have transportation,” Sosa said.

The connection to Highway 36A is the need to move cargo efficiently from Gulf Coast ports to manufacturers, warehouses and consumers farther inland.

Where would Highway 36A go?

The Texas Department of Transportation is studying Highway 36A as two separate projects, divided at Interstate 10 west of Katy.

The proposed southern segment would extend approximately 41 miles from FM 1994 south of Needville to I-10 west of Katy, serving Fort Bend and southern Waller counties.

The northern segment would continue approximately 20 to 25 miles from I-10 to U.S. 290 west of Waller, primarily serving Waller County.

Both segments could incorporate portions of existing transportation corridors.

TxDOT provides study-area maps and project information on its official 36A South and 36A North pages.

The maps identify areas under consideration rather than a final selected highway alignment.

Highway 36A still faces major decisions

Despite the economic arguments for the highway, neither segment has a final selected route.

TxDOT is conducting separate environmental reviews to evaluate possible alignments and their effects on communities, properties and natural resources.

The proposal has encountered substantial opposition from property owners concerned about potential routes crossing homes, farms and other land.

At an earlier coalition meeting, a project consultant said approximately 90% of more than 900 public comments received following meetings in Katy and Rosenberg opposed the proposed southern segment. The figure reflects comments submitted during that public engagement process, not a scientific survey of residents.

During public meetings in August, TxDOT presented three alternatives for the southern segment. Depending on the route selected, the agency estimated that between 23 and 36 residences and two to eight nonresidential structures could be displaced.

The alternatives would also require substantial amounts of private land for highway right of way.

Those potential impacts remain central to the environmental review as TxDOT considers public comments and evaluates the routes.

For supporters, the challenge is to prepare transportation infrastructure for continued regional growth while addressing concerns from communities that could be affected.

Saathoff said the improvements already underway demonstrate the benefits of regional cooperation, but additional connections remain important to Port Freeport's future.

“But we really need to stay focused and make sure we get that connection up to Highway six and possibly beyond,” she said.