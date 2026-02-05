Victor Perez quits McFarlane Campaign due to 'negativity' and 'divisiveness'

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Victor Perez, the former campaign treasurer for Fort Bend County clerk candidate Tamara McFarlane, has resigned, citing unhappiness with the campaign's "negativity" and "divisiveness" following weeks of McFarlane accusing opponent J.J. Clemence of being a Chinese spy and a threat to national security with no credible evidence.

"I have been unhappy with the negativity of the campaign and the divisiveness it has created within the party," Perez wrote in his statement to Covering Katy News.

State representative withdraws endorsement

Texas state Rep. Steve Toth of Montgomery County also recently pulled his endorsement of McFarlane following weeks of erratic behavior by the candidate which brings new daily accusations, sometimes against longtime respected Republican volunteers who, for the most part, serve without public recognition.

Profanity-laced outburst at Republican candidates forum

Republican candidates are still buzzing about McFarlane's profanity-laced outburst in a parking lot following a recent candidates forum. Multiple witnesses say she was with a campaign supporter during the outburst, using obscenities directed primarily at current and former party leaders.

"She was saying F-Bobby Eberle (party chair) and F-the Nehls," a candidate for office told Covering Katy News. The candidate did not want to be identified but was repulsed by McFarlane's behavior and the behavior of her supporter.

Witnesses say McFarlane and her supporter began by ranting about the party leadership and then set their sights on Daniel Wong, an Asian American running for county judge, prompting his campaign team to quickly escort him by vehicle from the scene. McFarlane and her supporter's actions are typically carried out online, but in this instance there was fear that it could have turned physical.

"We all just wanted to get out of there," a candidate who asked not to be identified said.

Former Katy ISD board president resigns as treasurer

Perez said he resigned on Jan. 31, a move that was not widely known before Covering Katy News asked why he was still supporting McFarlane given the damage she's causing to his Republican party. Our questions was prompted after seeing a photo of Perez wearing a t-shirt with the 10 Commandments, the ninth states "Thou shalt not bear false witness."

"I agreed to serve as Tamara McFarlane's campaign treasurer when she initially filed to run - early in the process before she had an opponent and prior to the official launch of her campaign."

Perez said he had not been actively involved in her campaign and never issued an official endorsement.

While Perez says he did not issue an "official" endorsement, he has written positively about her and even praised her past actions.

"I've known Tamara for several years. She was an active and vocal supporter of the conservative initiatives and policies we pursued and accomplished during my time on the Katy ISD school board."

But on Jan. 31, Perez had had enough and he submitted his resignation as McFarlane's treasurer.

"Recently, I provided Tamara with written notice of my resignation as campaign treasurer and requested that she replace me immediately," Perez said.

Incomplete campaign finance report raises transparency questions

With Perez, a former energy industry chief financial officer, off the team, McFarlane has submitted incomplete campaign finance reports which contain only the first page and no relevant financial information. Campaign finance reports are required to provide transparency about campaign contributions and expenditures. McFarlane campaigns on being an award-winning auditor, so her lack of basic information about who is donating to her campaign and where she is spending her money does not align with her campaign narrative.

Covering Katy News has found it difficult to get answers from McFarlane about a variety of issues. She typically ignores questions, but yesterday her response was "Covering Katy is fake news." That response came to a question about her being sued by a roofer who claims she owes him nearly $11,000. That case is working its way through the court, and Covering Katy News will have more information in the days ahead based on the publicly available court records.

McFarlane's claims don't match her backroom politics

McFarlane's insistence that Clemence is a threat to national security is contradictory to an offer she made earlier in the race. McFarlane proposed stepping down from the county clerk's race, clearing the way for Clemence to receive the Republican nomination unopposed, if McFarlane would be appointed as county elections administrator when that position became open on Jan. 1, 2026. While McFarlane's supporters pushed hard for the deal, it was never considered by the Republicans and Democrats in county government who make that decision.

Support Comes from Republican Women's Club of Katy

Much of McFarlane's support seems to come mostly from the Republican Women's Club of Katy. Clemence did not attend the club's recent candidates forum because of the toxicity emanating from the group. At that forum, McFarlane took to the stage and accused Clemence of being a tool of the Chinese Communist Party. No one from the club stood up and questioned her claim, but there were gasps coming from some non-members in the audience.

Early voting begins Feb. 17

Early voting for the primary election begins Feb. 17 and runs through Feb. 27. Election day is March 4.

Also Read: Retiring County Clerk Laura Richard Endorses J.J. Clemence to Replace Her

Katy Christian Magazine: J.J. Clemence: How a Baseless and Dangerous Espionage Claim Entered the Fort Bend County Clerk's Race.

Victor Perez's full statement to Covering Katy News:

In response to your email, I agreed to serve as Tamara McFarlane's campaign treasurer when she initially filed to run - early in the process before she had an opponent and prior to the official launch of her campaign. I have not been actively involved in her campaign and have never issued an official endorsement. Recently, I provided Tamara with written notice of my resignation as campaign treasurer and requested that she replace me immediately. I have been unhappy with the negativity of the campaign and the divisiveness it has created within the party.

I've known Tamara for several years. She was an active and vocal supporter of the conservative initiatives and policies we pursued and accomplished during my time on the Katy ISD school board.

Both Clemence and McFarlane have purchased campaign advertising on CoveringKaty.com at the same rate, with ads running in identical locations on the website for the same duration.