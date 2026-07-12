Pecan Grove Fire Department Dedicates First Ladder Truck to Founding Fire Chief

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) – The Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department marked a historic milestone Saturday by placing its first ladder truck into service and dedicating the apparatus to the department's founding fire chief, Kathy Golden.

Known as Ladder 61, the new aerial truck has been named "The Golden Girl" in honor of Golden, whose leadership established the department and helped shape generations of firefighters.

During a traditional wet-down and push-in ceremony, Fire Chief Jerod Vontz reflected on a prediction he made shortly after becoming chief nearly five years ago.

"When I first became fire chief of Pecan Grove Fire Department, one of the first questions I was asked was, 'Chief, when are we getting our first ladder truck?'" Vontz said. "My response was, 'We'll never get a ladder truck during my tenure.' One of the first lessons I've learned as fire chief is never say never."

Today, Vontz said, the department is celebrating "a truly historic day."

× Expand Covering Katy News Pecan Grove's new truck has a ladder that's about 107 feet long.

Honoring Fire Service Tradition

The ceremony concluded with the fire service's longstanding wet-down and push-in tradition, which dates to the era of horse-drawn fire engines.

Vontz explained that firefighters once washed mud and dirt from returning apparatus before unhitching the horses. Because horses could not back the wagons into the station, firefighters pushed them into the bay by hand to prepare them for the next emergency call.

"While our equipment has changed dramatically over the years, the tradition still remains the same," Vontz said.

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First Ladder Truck in Department History

The arrival of Ladder 61 represents a major expansion of the department's capabilities.

Vontz said the department was able to purchase the truck after another fire department canceled its order. While similar aerial ladder trucks typically cost between $2.2 million and $2.3 million, Pecan Grove acquired the apparatus for approximately $1.7 million.

The nearly 42-foot-long truck features a 107-foot aerial ladder and will allow firefighters to more effectively battle fires in multi-story apartment buildings, schools, large commercial structures and other growing developments throughout the district.

The department serves Pecan Grove, Harvest Green, Waterside Estates and surrounding areas, where continued residential and commercial growth has increased the need for aerial firefighting capabilities.

Vontz said the truck will dramatically improve firefighter safety by allowing crews to perform roof ventilation and elevated firefighting operations more safely and efficiently.

To accommodate the new apparatus, the department modified one of its fire station bays by reducing the size of a meeting room and removing an adjoining storage area.

× 1 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News Kathy Golden, the founding fire chief of the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, stands beside Ladder 61 after the department dedicated its first ladder truck in her honor during a ceremony Saturday, July 11, 2026. The truck was named "The Golden Girl" in recognition of her leadership and lasting contributions to the department. × 2 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News Pecan Grove firefighters watch as the name "The Golden Girl" is revealed on Ladder 61 during a ceremony dedicating the department's first ladder truck to Kathy Golden, the founding fire chief of the Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. × 3 of 3 Expand Covering Katy News The Golden Girl logo on Ladder 61. Prev Next

Dedicated to a Lasting Legacy

The most emotional moment of the ceremony came when Vontz surprised Golden by announcing that the department's first ladder truck would forever bear her name.

"As you were the first fire chief of the fire department, it's only fitting that our first ladder truck be dedicated in your honor," Vontz said. "Ladder 61 is proudly carrying the name 'The Golden Girl.'"

Vontz credited Golden with building the foundation of the department and mentoring countless firefighters throughout her career.

"Throughout my career, Chief Golden has been much more than just the first fire chief," he said. "She's been a mentor, a trusted advisor and a friend. She's challenged me to become a better firefighter, a better officer and a better leader."

He added that many members of the department owe their success to Golden's encouragement.

"I know I'm not alone in saying that many of us are here today because she believed in us before we believed in ourselves," Vontz said.

Concluding the dedication, Vontz expressed his hope that the new apparatus would honor Golden's legacy for decades to come.

"May the Golden Girl serve this community with honor, protect every firefighter who rides her and stand for many years as a lasting reminder of the foundation you built and the legacy you leave behind," he said.

Following the dedication, firefighters and community members participated in the traditional wet-down and push-in ceremony, officially placing Ladder 61 — the Golden Girl — into service.