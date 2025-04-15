Taral Patel Turns on Judge KP George to Save His Political Career

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Taral Patel pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of misdemeanor Misrepresentation of Identity by a Candidate, admitting in the plea that he committed one of the misdemeanors alongside Fort Bend County Judge KP George.

By avoiding felony prosecution through his plea deal, Patel preserves his eligibility to serve in public office in Texas, where convicted felons are barred from holding such positions.

By acknowledging his role in a crime with George, Patel has effectively positioned himself as a potential witness against his former boss, a move that could preserve his future political prospects while complicating George's legal situation.

The plea agreement includes a two-year deferred adjudication probation with multiple conditions: 200 hours of community service, no contact with victims or harassing contact with the people he maligned the most, Republican Fort Bend County Pct. 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers and Democratic District Court Judge Surendran Pattel, and written apologies to each victim and the Fort Bend community. Remaining misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

Patel also agreed to a two-year pre-trial intervention on four felony Online Impersonation charges, requiring 400 hours of community service and a $2,000 donation to Fort Bend Partnership for Youth. The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office confirmed that Patel will not be prosecuted on these four felonies if he successfully completes the pre-trial intervention period.

"Justice and accountability were achieved today when Taral Patel accepted responsibility and pled guilty to the offenses," said District Attorney Brian Middleton. "We believe the terms of the plea bargain are fair for the community and for the defendant. Now we can all move forward."

Misrepresentation of Identity by a Candidate carries a punishment of up to one year in county jail and/or a fine up to $4,000. The case was prosecuted in County Court at Law No. 4, with Judge Toni Wallace presiding.

Patel's apology letter to the community is below:

× Expand Fort Bend District Attorney's Office Taral Patel's appology letter to the community

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioners Office.