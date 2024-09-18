Partial Overnight Weekend Closure of Grand Parkway in Katy

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The list of upcoming road and lane closures on the Fort Bend County Toll Road system, has been updated. A weekend, overnight closure of a portion of the Grand Parkway in Katy is planned for this weekend. See the information in bold below.

Grand Parkway

August 1 - September 30, 9:00am - 4:00pm: Grand Parkway northbound and southbound frontage roads between FM-1464 and Sandhill Dr. will have alternating lane closures each weekday.

September 16 - 21, 9:00am - 3:30pm: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes between FM-1093 and Fry Rd. will have the outside lane closed each day.

September 20, 9:00pm - September 23, 5:00am: Grand Parkway northbound main lanes between FM-1093 and Fry Rd. Follow roadway signage and detour.

Grand Parkway northbound exit ramp at Fry Rd. remains closed. This is a long-term closure. Click here for detour details.

Fort Bend Parkway

September 17, 7:00pm - September 18, 5:00am: Fort Bend Parkway southbound main lanes between W. Fuqua Dr. and Fondren Rd. will have the outside lane closed overnight.

Westpark Tollway