Former County Judge Bob Hebert Endorses Daniel Wong for County Judge in Republican Primary

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Former Fort Bend County Judge Bob Hebert endorsed Republican Daniel Wong's campaign for county judge Thursday, lending his support to the former Sugar Land city councilman in the March 2026 primary.

Wong announced the endorsement on Facebook with a campaign graphic showing the two men together.

"I'm honored to announce that former Fort Bend County Judge Bob E. Hebert has endorsed me in the Republican Primary for Fort Bend County Judge," Wong wrote in the post.

Wong said Hebert's leadership established standards for integrity and fiscal responsibility in Fort Bend County.

"I'm grateful for his support and his continued commitment to Fort Bend's future," Wong wrote.

Hebert served 15 years as county judge

Hebert, a Republican, served as Fort Bend County judge from 2003 to 2018, losing his bid for a fifth term to Democrat KP George. The county judge serves as the county's chief executive officer and presides over the commissioners court.

Wong focuses campaign on fiscal responsibility

Wong, CEO of Tolunay Wong Engineers, served three terms on the Sugar Land City Council. He announced his candidacy in June, positioning himself as a reform candidate focused on fiscal responsibility and infrastructure.

The Republican primary will be held in March 2026, with the general election in November 2026.