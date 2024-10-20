Opinion: We've all been conned by KP, Taral and 'Eric the Enabler'

The alleged criminal behavior of Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Commissioner candidate Taral Patel barely scratches the surface of how mean they are willing to be to obtain and hold power.

Most people don’t know that KP George orchestrated a redistricting effort that not only redrew the boundaries of Commissioner Andy Meyers’ precinct to make it harder for him to win—standard fare in politics—but also redistricted Meyers out of his own home while his wife was terminally ill.

In a bid for compromise, Meyers agreed to let his neighborhood be removed from his precinct if he could keep Katy in his precinct because during her final days, his wife Janet loved the idea of spending more time with their grandchildren, who lived in Katy. They planned to move from Sugar Land to Katy, but instead of honoring this request, KP George and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court did the opposite. They moved Commissioner Meyers into a Sugar Land-based precinct, redistricted him out of his home, and, in a bizarre twist they later told the media it was all Meyers’ idea.

This is KP George’s style: deception. He’s a con man, and his accomplice, Taral Patel, is no different.

Let’s not forget, Patel has been indicted nine times—for misrepresentation of identity, online impersonation, and harassment. He’s accused of attempting to criminally influence the 2022 and 2024 elections.

While the media has rightly covered the fake racist posts Patel allegedly manufactured, there’s been little attention to the fact that neither KP nor Patel ever requested investigations into the supposed threats they faced. They both played the victim, raised campaign donations with these phony threats, but never asked for authorities to dig deeper.

KP even claimed he received death threats. Yet, instead of asking for an investigation, he requested a taxpayer-funded $70,000 Tahoe and a deputy sheriff to chauffeur him around—as if that would keep these “racists” at bay. It’s laughable, except it’s true.

Sheriff Eric Fagan has now become “Eric the Enabler,” allowing KP’s con to continue by bankrolling this luxury SUV with an armed escort to protect KP from enemies that seemingly only exist in his imagination. Everyone knows this is sham but Fagan does nothing.

Sheriff Fagan even allowed Patel to tag along in his county vehicle while picking up a runaway teen from Riverstone. Not only did Patel snap a selfie and falsely take credit for the recovery, but he also posted a photo of the teen in the car on his campaign page. Despite having nothing to do with the recovery, Patel shamelessly exploited the situation for personal gain. Imagine how the boy and his parents felt.

Fagan later claimed he was duped by Patel, but the problem with “Eric the Enabler” is that he keeps getting duped. He recently claimed KP's staff tricked him into sending deputies to meetings, not to protect anyone but to keep reporters from asking KP uncomfortable questions.

This is a terrible abuse of resources, especially when the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have nearly enough deputies to patrol our streets.

Why didn’t KP and Patel ever request investigations into these threats? Maybe they already knew what we’ve only recently realized: Democratic District Attorney Brian Middleton has something they don't have, integrity, and he will prosecute anyone involved in these shady dealings—even if it turns out that the real culprits are KP and his Mini-Me, Taral Patel.

It’s time for change, and it’s unfortunate KP isn’t on the ballot this year. We can’t send him packing for two more years, but we can start dismantling his circus now.

Every voter in Fort Bend County should support Marshall Slot for Sheriff and send Eric Fagan back to HPD, if the new chief will have him.

And if you live in Precinct 3, vote for Andy Meyers, the only candidate in the race who has never been indicted or spread racist propaganda online. Unlike Patel, who’s never stayed anywhere long enough to accomplish anything, Andy Meyers has real achievements—Patel has tall tales he puts on his website and on door hangers he spreads across Precinct 3.

I respect Andy Meyers so much that I dropped everything two years ago to join his staff and help clean up the mess KP and the Democratic majority on Commissioners Court created when they redistricted him out of his home while his wife was fighting for her life.

Before Janet Meyers passed away, she had one final instruction for her husband: run and win. Ronald Reagan used to say, "Let’s win one for the Gipper." In this race, "Let’s win one for Janet."

Let’s end the division, the race-baiting, and the nasty politics. Otherwise, we’ll end up like Harris County—and no one wants that.

Vote Andy Meyers for Commissioner, Precinct 3, and Marshall Slott for Sheriff. Let’s restore some sanity to Fort Bend County.