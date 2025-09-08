Meyers Op-Ed: 36A South Project Critical Transportation Solution for Hurricane Evacuation, Traffic, and Economic Growth

Friday is the deadline for the public to submit their comments on the proposed Highway 36A project. The following Op-Ed make the case for the project to be build and encourages people to show their support filling out a short on-line form which can be found here.

By Commissioner Andy Meyers, Fort Bend County, Precinct 3

After more than two decades of studies, environmental assessments, and public engagement, you have a unique opportunity this week to voice support for a project that will be transformational - enhancing safety, improving connectivity, and strengthening our county’s ability to attract investments and create high paying jobs. The deadline for your input is this Friday, September 12th, but first I want to make sure you are well informed.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is working to narrow down the list of route options for the proposed State Highway (SH) 36A South project, a new north-south highway segment connecting FM 1994 south of Needville to I-10 west of Katy. As the agency evaluates the proposed highway corridor, Fort Bend County residents and the folks who commute in the county should understand why this transportation project deserves your support.

Safeguarding Families and Livelihoods

As the population across our region continues to grow exponentially, a critical priority is having a designated and well-planned hurricane evacuation route. SH 36A will help thousands of Brazoria and Fort Bend County residents to get out of harm’s way when a major storm or other emergency threatens the Texas Gulf Coast. A properly sized evacuation route will help families evade the most dangerous aspects of hurricanes, such as storm surge, high winds, and flooding, by moving them away from coastal areas to safer inland communities.

Rapidly growing areas like ours also face significant challenges in tackling traffic congestion. The influx of new residents often outpaces the development of necessary infrastructure, leading to gridlock, increased travel times, and a decline in quality of life.

The situation is exacerbated when projects like the SH 36A take a long time to plan, get funded, and then build. Planning for the project began about ten years ago, and it has gone through multiple feasibility studies, environmental assessments, and public meetings, before reaching this current planning and development phase.

Safer Route for Growing Cargo Capacity

The project will also help address the growth of freight capacity at Port Freeport, as it invests to become Texas’s deepest port able to handle bulk, containers, and other types of cargo. The Port’s role as a hub for petrochemical exports and the import of various goods is leading to a substantial rise in truck traffic, creating a pressing need for a more efficient and safe transportation route.

The current two-lane configuration of Highway 36 is not equipped to handle such a growing volume of heavy truck traffic, making the construction of Highway 36A essential for the region’s economic future. Freight traffic is increasing regardless of whether a new route is built, so addressing this proactively is a far better solution than waiting for the problem to overwhelm the existing road system.

The SH 36A project will significantly improve connectivity by creating a new north-south route that links key population and economic centers. This corridor will fill a critical gap in our transportation network, enhancing regional mobility and providing a more efficient path for freight traffic.

Diversifying Our Economy and Tax Base

At the moment, Fort Bend County is primarily a bedroom community, where families settle to enjoy beautiful master-planned communities and highly regarded school districts. However, most of our residents must commute daily for 30 minutes or more to Houston, the Energy Corridor, and other parts of the greater Houston region for work.

This is also evident in the county’s revenue structure, with more than 75% coming from residential taxpayers. Over the long term, this is not a sustainable situation. We must diversify our economy by attracting commercial and industrial investments to establish and expand employment centers throughout Fort Bend County.

The SH 36A project will support the development of such centers, as well as complementary business clusters along its corridor. As freight-dependent businesses locate here, they will generate demand for supporting services and related industries, thereby generating thousands of well-paying jobs that will further strengthen Texas’s global position in trade and logistics. The diversification of Fort Bend County’s economic base will thereby reduce its outsized reliance on residential property taxes.

Be Informed & Voice Your Support

Over the past couple of weeks, TxDOT hosted in-person and online public scoping meetings to provide details about the project, including the agency’s eight proposed routes. The materials shared at the meetings are posted online at the links listed below. Please take the time to review the materials, then submit your comments to TxDOT in support of the project via the online comment form before this Friday’s deadline.

Watch the SH 36A South project video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDRKRjuuJTM

Review TxDOT’s SH 36A public scoping meeting materials:

https://ftp.txdot.gov/pub/txdot/get-involved/hou/36a/082625-exhibit-boards.pdf

The owner of Covering Katy News, Dennis Spellman, is also employed by the Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.