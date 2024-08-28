Only Meyers votes against big salary increases for top county leaders

RICHMOND, TX (Covering Katy News) — In a 4-1 vote, the Fort Bend County Commissioners Court approved substantial salary increases for several top county officials. Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers was the only dissenting vote, raising concerns about the process. See the video below.

The approved salary increases include a 26.2% raise for County Attorney Bridgette Smith-Lawson (D), a 19.57% increase for Sheriff Eric Fagan (D), a 14.25% raise for County Judge KP George (D), and an 11.04% increase for Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Turner (D). Other elected officials will see increases ranging from 0% to 9.42%.

See the list of salary increases.

Agenda item 25E also provided for a 9% raise for the four commissioners.

Prior to voting against the measure, Commissioner Meyers expressed his frustration with the process.

"I would have preferred that we had a workshop or reviewed this previously," Meyers said. "I didn't have an opportunity to provide input. Some of these things I agree with. Some of these things I don't understand and probably don't agree with."

The vote saw Commissioner Vincent Morales, a Republican, joining Democrats Grady Prestage, Dexter McCoy, and County Judge KP George in supporting the pay hikes.

The owner of Covering Katy News is also an employee of the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioners Office.