Obituary: Andre Nguyen Van Chau

André Nguyen Van Chau passed away peacefully at his home in Katy, Texas on the early afternoon of Sunday, December 15, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. At 89, he left an indelible mark on the world, approaching each day with enlightened intellect, unwavering faith, tender compassion, and an infectious smile.

André’s celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2025, at Saint Faustina Catholic Church, 28102 FM 1093, Fulshear, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon.

Born in the Imperial Citadel of Hue (Vietnam) in 1935, André dedicated his life to diplomacy, humanitarian efforts, family, and the written word. He grew up in a time of war and upheaval, in a country steeped in traditions. Many of his childhood friends, who would go on to become celebrated poets, painters, politicians, and clergy, shared a commitment to building a better world.

Guided by his intellect and passion for lifelong learning, André chose the path of scholarship. He earned doctorates in language and literature from the Sorbonne University in Paris (France) and, upon returning to Vietnam, served as a professor, inspiring a generation of students.

During the turmoil of the war in Vietnam, André tackled several efforts to help fellow countrymen survive the conflict. After the fall of Saigon in 1975, he along with several family members fled Vietnam as refugees. Arriving in the United States, he found his footing in Southeast Texas, where he devoted himself over the next couple of decades to resettlement efforts for refugees seeking to rebuild their lives along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

His passion for serving refugees from across the globe became a cornerstone of his life’s work. Including his service as Secretary General of the International Catholic Migration Commission, André aided millions of migrants and refugees of all creeds throughout his career. Fluent in more than a dozen languages, he bridged cultural divides with integrity and compassion, always focused on uplifting the less fortunate and challenging oppression. For his extraordinary contributions, he was honored with knighthoods in the Catholic Order of Malta and the Order of the Holy Sepulchre.

In his later years, André returned to Texas and to his love of the written word. Among his many published works, he wrote about his childhood friend Cardinal Francis Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan in his book The Miracle of Hope, which has since been translated into nine languages. His decades-long labor of love, The New Vietnamese-English Dictionary, remains a testament to his dedication to preserving and celebrating language.

Above all else, the greatest joy for André was his family. He is survived by his wife, Sagrario; son Andrew and wife Jodie, and their children Katelyn and Drew; daughter Boi-Lan and her two girls, Géraldine and Alix; son Michael and his wife Rachel, and their children Noah, Isabelle and Luke; and son Xavier. He is also survived by several loving brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the caregivers and friends who supported André in his final days. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that you honor André’s memory by donating to Catholic Charities.

Whether playfully recounting tales from his travels or sharing words of wisdom over plates of traditional Vietnamese cuisine, André’s love and humility always left a lasting impression, one that will continue to serve as a guiding light for his family and all who knew him.