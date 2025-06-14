'No Kings' Protests Today in Katy and Sugar Land

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — Protesters opposing President Trump's crackdown on people in the country illegally are gathering for "No Kings" demonstrations across the Houston area today, two of which will happen at city halls in Katy and Sugar Land. The protests come as federal prosecutors announced that 332 people were charged with crimes during a massive immigration enforcement operation in just one week this June.

Given the violence seen at previous protests, Governor Greg Abbott has deployed over 5,000 Texas National Guard troops and 2,000 state police in response to the planned demonstrations.

The protest at Katy City Hall is from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and and Sugar City Hall from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m.

The main Houston protest is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Houston City Hall, coinciding with President Trump's 79th birthday and the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary celebration. Additional protests are planned in Conroe, Cypress, Kingwood, League City, and The Woodlands.

Amid this backdrop, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas – based in Houston – has been busy with what is one of the largest immigration enforcement operations in recent months along the Texas-Mexico border.

The sweeping enforcement action, conducted between June 6-12, targeted illegal immigration, human smuggling, and document fraud across seven major Texas cities, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei for the Southern District of Texas. The timing of these enforcement statistics comes as Houston prepares for today's protests against federal immigration policies.

Record Week for Border Security Arrests

The majority of those arrested — 205 people — face federal charges for illegal border crossings, while another 109 individuals were charged with felony reentry after deportation. Most of the repeat offenders have extensive criminal histories including drug trafficking, violent crimes, and previous immigration violations.

Federal agents also arrested 10 suspects in human smuggling operations, with additional cases involving immigration fraud, assault on federal officers, and threats against Border Patrol agents.

Violence Against Immigration Officers Sparks Federal Charges

Several high-profile cases involve alleged violence and threats against federal immigration enforcement officers during routine operations.

Maria Isabel Cruz-Salas, a Mexican national living in San Benito, Texas, allegedly assaulted a federal agent by kicking him in the face during an immigration enforcement action. The assault charge carries a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison.

In another case highlighting escalating tensions during immigration enforcement, Michelle Lee Varela threatened to shoot a federal agent investigating her husband's immigration status. Court documents show she used profanity and continued making death threats even after being warned about threatening federal law enforcement officers.

"The Southern District of Texas takes allegations of threatened violence against law enforcement very seriously," said U.S. Attorney Ganjei. "Immigration authorities must be able to carry out their lawful duties free from violence or threats, and those that attempt to obstruct or harm such agents will be held accountable."

Major Document Fraud Ring Busted in South Texas

Federal investigators uncovered a sophisticated immigration document fraud operation involving fake green cards and Social Security documents used to obtain illegal employment.

Paulina Lopez-Bello and Juan Eliud Calva-Lopez, both Mexican nationals, allegedly purchased counterfeit permanent resident cards and Social Security documents for $300 to secure jobs in the United States. The document fraud charges carry penalties of up to 10 years in federal prison and $250,000 fines.

Human Smuggling Network Discovered in Texas Border Town

A major human smuggling operation was disrupted when federal agents arrested Roberto Carlos Moncada-Pena, a Mexican national living in Mission, Texas. During a routine traffic stop, Border Patrol agents discovered three undocumented immigrants in his vehicle. A subsequent search of his apartment revealed 10 additional undocumented individuals being harbored.

The human smuggling charges carry maximum penalties of 10 years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines, highlighting the serious federal consequences for those involved in illegal immigrant transportation networks.

Repeat Immigration Offenders Receive Lengthy Prison Sentences

The enforcement operation also targeted chronic immigration violators with extensive deportation histories.

Josue Rodriguez-Rodriguez, who has been deported from the United States 10 times, received a 69-month federal prison sentence for illegal reentry. The case demonstrates the escalating penalties faced by repeat immigration offenders.

Three other Mexican nationals — Jose Manuel Cruz-Diaz, Adrian Villa-Morales, and Jose De Jesus Soto-Gonzalez — received federal prison sentences ranging from 21 to 57 months. All had been previously deported at least twice and have criminal convictions including drug trafficking, vehicle crimes, and domestic violence.

Million-Dollar Credit Card Fraud Scheme Targeting Banks

In a related financial crime case, Nigerian national Omokehinde Muyiwa Oyegoke-Tewogbade was sentenced for orchestrating a $1 million credit card fraud scheme while living illegally in Houston.

The sophisticated fraud operation involved stealing mail containing new credit cards and bank statements, then contacting financial institutions to activate stolen cards and increase credit limits. The criminal network fraudulently activated at least 120 stolen credit cards, causing approximately $1 million in losses to Chase Bank.

Oyegoke-Tewogbade faces deportation proceedings following his federal prison sentence.

Multi-Agency Border Security Task Force

The successful enforcement operation involved coordination between multiple federal law enforcement agencies, including:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations

U.S. Border Patrol

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

U.S. Marshals Service

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Texas state and local law enforcement agencies

Operation Take Back America Targets Border Crime

These arrests are part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative focused on border security and immigration enforcement. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the operation "marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime."

"Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department's Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces and Project Safe Neighborhood," Ganjei said.

The Southern District of Texas encompasses seven major cities along the Texas-Mexico border: Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Galveston, Houston, Laredo, McAllen, and Victoria, covering the region from Houston south to the international border. See the map below.