Anti-Trump No Kings Protests Planned in Katy and Richmond despite Middle East Peace

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) — More than a dozen protests against President Donald Trump are scheduled across the Houston area Saturday, including Katy and Richmond, just days after the president brokered a historic Middle East peace agreement that ended more than two years of conflict in Gaza.

The "No Kings" demonstrations, organized by the grassroots 50501 Movement, will mark the third series of nationwide protests against Trump in Houston this year. Organizers are calling for opposition to what they describe as "authoritarian excesses" of the Trump administration, even as the president claims recent diplomatic achievements and questions remain about the Biden administration's vetting of immigrants, including two men accused in a September shooting at a Katy baseball field that injured a coach and endangered hundreds of tournament attendees.

Trump's Gaza Peace Agreement Signed Days Before Protests

On Oct. 9, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a comprehensive peace plan he unveiled Sept. 29. The agreement resulted in the release of 20 Israeli hostages and 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, with a ceasefire that ended a war that had killed more than 67,000 people. World leaders from Egypt, Qatar and Turkey joined Trump in signing a peace declaration Oct. 13 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The timing of the protests has drawn sharp criticism from Republican officials who argue demonstrators are ignoring a major foreign policy success.

Republican Officials Criticize Protest Timing

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized the planned demonstrations Wednesday, comparing participants to "Marxists."

"We call it the 'hate America rally,'" Johnson said on C-SPAN. "Let's see who shows up for that. I bet you will see pro-Hamas supporters. I bet you see pro-antifa types. I bet you see the Marxists in full display — the people who don't want to stand and defend the foundational truths of this republic."

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday he would deploy the Texas National Guard to Austin ahead of what he called "antifa-linked protests."

Organizers Focus on Immigration, Healthcare Concerns

Protest organizers maintain the demonstrations will be peaceful and are focused on opposing immigration enforcement policies, healthcare cuts and what they describe as threats to democratic institutions.

But in Katy immigration issue have gained renewed attention locally following recent charges against three men in connection with a September shooting at a Katy youth baseball tournament. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin cited the case when discussing border security.

"These individuals from high threat counties were let in by the Biden Administration," McLaughlin said. "They clearly were not vetting the aliens they were letting legally enter our country and even become U.S. citizens."

No Kings says the protests will be a "peaceful national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration."

50501 Movement History

The 50501 Movement — named for 50 protests, 50 states, 1 movement. The group organized over 680 protests in April and held another round of demonstrations in June. Covering Katy reported on that event which you can read here.

All planned protests in the Houston area include statements committing to nonviolence.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action," organizers said.

Bipartisan Senate Praise for Gaza Peace Deal

Both Democratic and Republican senators praised Trump for brokering the Gaza peace plan.

"I applaud President Trump and the team ... for getting to this step," Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told reporters.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said: "Right now, I am on tenterhooks, because the exciting prospect of this peace deal is monumental. Nothing like it in recent history, potentially, and there are a lot of people who deserve credit for it if it happens. President Trump is among them."

No Kings Protest Locations and Times on Saturday Oct. 18

Katy: Noon to 1 p.m., 21010 Katy Fwy., Katy

Fort Bend County: Noon to 2 p.m., 401 Jackson St., Richmond (Fort Bend County Historic Courthouse, where Commissioners Court meets and the county judge's office is located)

Cypress: 10 a.m. to Noon, 13313 FM 1960, Houston

No Kings protests scheduled for the Houston area include, Discovery Green, City Hall, Pasadena, Pearland, Clear Lake, La Porte, Kingwood, The Woodlands, and Conroe.