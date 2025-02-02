Nabil Shike to Challenge County Judge KP George in Democratic Primary

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George will have a primary opponent should he seek re-election, as former Precinct 3 Constable Nabil Shike announced his Democratic campaign Friday night.

Shike, who holds Juris Doctor degree, contrasts with George, who does not have a college degree. If elected, Shike, along with the county's four commissioners would oversee about 3,500 employees and manage a $676 million budget.

The four-year constable lost his re-election bid to well funded Republican businessman Ali Sheikhani in 2024, a defeat that came amid broader political upheaval in the county that likely damaged Shike's re-election bid. Allegations against County Judge K.P. George and his former chief of staff Taral Patel in the fake racism scandal influenced Fort Bend County's large swing voter populaiton to vote Republican. Patel was indicted nine times and George once in connection with the scandal that allegedly played out in the 2022 and 2024 election cycles.

"I am well-equipped to lead the county with integrity, transparency, and a deep commitment to the well-being of its citizens," Shike said. "As the citizens of Fort Bend County prepare to seek new leadership amidst allegations of misconduct and a loss of public trust, I vouch to bring a breath of fresh air and new ideas to the Office of Fort Bend County Judge."

His platform focuses on six key areas: public safety, emergency management, governmental transparency, infrastructure improvements, youth empowerment, and flood mitigation.

The race is expected to draw other Democratic Party primary challengers to run against George.

"The current administration has faced criticism highlighting the need for a leader who embodies the values of faith, family, and service to others," Shike said. "I am poised to fill this void, promising to put people over politics and work tirelessly for the betterment of Fort Bend County."

The winner of the Democratic primary will face the Republican nominee in the general election.

The owner of Covering Katy News is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office.