Multi-alarm fire at Richmond apartments displaces dozens, injures 3

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Three people were taken to the hospital and dozens of residents were displaced after a multi-alarm apartment fire early Saturday morning, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Richmond firefighters responded to Mustang Crossing Apartments, 1818 Mustang Ave., just after 1:30 a.m. to find an apartment building on fire with nearby buildings threatened.

Approximately eight to 10 apartment units were involved, leading to many residents being displaced. As a precaution, fire crews evacuated nearby apartment buildings while working to extinguish the flames.

"Three residents were transported to the hospital in stable condition," said a post from the Richmond Fire Department. No firefighter injuries were reported.

Displaced residents were transported by bus to a warming center set up specifically for them

The Richmond Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

Multiple agencies assisted Richmond Fire Department, including Sugar Land Fire Department, Stafford Fire Department, Missouri City Fire & Rescue Services, Pecan Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Beasley Community Volunteer Fire Department, Fulshear Simonton Fire - ESD 4, Needville Fire Department, Fort Bend County EMS, Willowfork Fire Department/Fort Bend County ESD 2, Richmond Police Department, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Rosenberg Fire Department.