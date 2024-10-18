Mother busted shoplifting with her kids

STAFFORD, Texas (Covering Katy News) – A Fort Bend County jury has convicted Yoeli Araus Garcia, 31, of misdemeanor theft after she was caught shoplifting while having her children with her during the crime. Garcia, a Houston resident, was found guilty recently for an incident that occurred at a Stafford Walmart.

Stafford police responded to the theft report, where Walmart asset protection officers directed them to two women, including Garcia, and three children. Two of the children, ages 5 and 6, belonged to Garcia, while the third child, age 5, belonged to her co-defendant.

According to investigators, the women entered the store with large, seemingly empty purses and three children who had backpacks that also appeared empty. The defendants placed a child’s car seat in their shopping cart, covering it with a blanket. Store employees observed the women conceal items in the purses and car seat, and after paying for a few items, the women attempted to leave the store without paying for the concealed merchandise.

Garcia and her co-defendant were stopped in the parking lot by asset protection officers. More than $1,000 worth of merchandise, including shoes, clothing, and jewelry, was recovered from their purses, the car seat, and at least one of the children’s backpacks. Both women admitted to the theft. Police took them into custody, while the children were released to their father. Child Protective Services was also notified of the incident.

Garcia, who refused to take responsibility, was convicted and later accepted 15 months of probation. As part of the agreement, she must complete anti-theft classes, perform community service, and avoid contact with her co-defendant and Walmart. Her co-defendant pleaded guilty before trial.

“Parents are supposed to lead by example and teach their children right from wrong,” said lead prosecutor Gavin O’Brien. “It is truly regrettable that the defendant chose to involve her children to commit theft. Our children are our future, and they deserve better.”

Garcia was tried in County Court at Law No. 3 before Judge Juli Matthew. Assistant District Attorneys Gavin O’Brien and Govindi Pearce represented the state. Theft in this case is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000.