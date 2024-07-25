Flood Watch in effect through 10 pm Thursday

The Katy forecast from the National Weather Service.

A flood watch is in effect until 10 p.m., Thursday, July 25.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 7am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 7am and 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. High near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

