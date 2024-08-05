More Aliases Discovered on Democrat Taral Patel's Computers

SUGAR LAND, TX (Covering Katy News)—The controversy over Fort Bend County Democrat Taral Patel continues to grow when more aliases were discovered while searching Patel's laptops.

Six search warrants became public last week, allowing lead investigator Evett Kelly and other law enforcement to take a deep look into seven laptop computers formerly used by Patel. The electronic devices are currently held by the Texas Department of Public Safety as part of an investigation being conducted by the Texas Rangers and the office of Brian Middleton's Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

Patel, 30, a candidate for Precinct 3 County Commissioner, has already been arrested and charged with felony identity theft and sending fake, racist social media posts to himself under the phony name "Antonio Scalywag." The Scalywag alias was also used to target his Democratic Primary opponent, Abrahim Javed, and Republican opponent, incumbent Commissioner Andy Meyers.

Alias "Paul Rosenstein" Discovered by Investigators

In addition to evidence alleging Patel impersonated sitting Democrat Judge Surendran Pattel, new search warrants issued by the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office allege that Patel, using the alias "Paul Rosenstein," sent a series of damaging emails targeting Patel's Republican opponent, Commissioner Andy Meyers. Multiple emails suggested that donating to Meyers was futile. The messages included fabricated polls that falsely showed Meyers had no chance of winning, including one titled "Polling Memo: Major changes coming to Fort Bend Precinct 3—Patel to win by landslide."

"We know Patel's lies worked because I have heard from Meyers supporters who bought his deceit entirely," said Fort Bend Republican Party Chairman Bobby Eberle. "No one should vote for a politician such as Patel, who is willing to go to such lengths to deceive the public, interfere in elections, and destroy the reputation of his opponents."

Media outlets have been asking Patel to comment on these new revelations, but he has not made a comment or answered any questions. Meyers has also said little since his opponent was arrested, put in jail, and released on bond.

"Unlike my opponent, my focus remains on bringing people and communities together," Meyers said on Monday afternoon. "Too many in politics today are focused on division, and too often through lies and obfuscation."

Still, Meyers admits to being surprised by all that has being discovered by investigators from the District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers.

"These latest developments from the ongoing investigation are shocking and should not be tolerated in the public discourse. My priorities continue to be making Fort Bend County a safe, secure, and family- and business-friendly community," Meyers said.

The latest search warrants reveal an array of email accounts allegedly used by Patel, including one dating back to 2019 under the alias "James Banks," to correspond with current Democrat County Judge K.P. George.

Multiple e-mails Used by Patel

The search warrants have revealed a number of email addresses associated with Patel's activities:

mountaingoatzrule@gmail.com : Linked to the "Antonio Scalywag" Facebook account.

: Linked to the "Antonio Scalywag" Facebook account. taralvpatel@gmail.com : Associated with Patel and multiple accounts.

: Associated with Patel and multiple accounts. electkpgeorge@gmail.com : Related to Patel's activities with County Judge K.P. George.

: Related to Patel's activities with County Judge K.P. George. info@kpgeorge.com : Connected to Patel's professional activities.

: Connected to Patel's professional activities. taralfbc@gmail.com : Another email linked to Patel.

: Another email linked to Patel. taral@movetexas.org : Used for the "Surendran Patel" impersonation.

: Used for the "Surendran Patel" impersonation. info@taralpateltx.com : Listed on Patel's campaign website for Commissioner of Precinct 3.

: Listed on Patel's campaign website for Commissioner of Precinct 3. intuitive@gmail.com: Associated with Patel's activities.

Have Covering Katy News Coverage delivered to your inbox

Read more Covering Katy News

Covering Katy owner Dennis Spellman is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office.