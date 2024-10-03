Morales Planning Expansion of Westpark Tollway to Simonton

FULSHEAR, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Commissioner Vincent Morales announced Wednesday that the Westpark Tollway will be extended west to FM 1489 in Simonton.

“We are working with TxDOT on the schematics of the frontage roads all the way into Simonton; in fact, we just received the designs yesterday (Tuesday),” Morales said.

While the expansion plans are in the early stages, Morales emphasized the importance of input from the City of Fulshear, ensuring that the city has "a seat at the table."

“I’m working with the Toll Road Authority and the City of Fulshear on the plans, as residents have historically been concerned about the design should it come through the downtown area,” he said.

Though the exact completion date is unknown, Morales believes the Simonton expansion project to could be finished in 2027.

The announcement was made Wednesday during the dedication ceremony for the flyover ramps from the Westpark Tollway to the Grand Parkway (Highway 99) north. The ramps, now completed, will open after TxDOT connects them to Highway 99, a process expected to take about two weeks.

During the ceremony, the Fort Bend County Toll Road Authority also marked the start of a Westpark Tollway expansion—a 3½-mile extension from Spring Green Boulevard/FM 723 west to Charger Way/Bois d’Arc Lane. Covering Katy previously reported on this plan in June, when Commissioners Court approved the funding.

“People are driving the road today, and they can still drive it,” said Lisa Castenada of the Fort Bend Toll Road Authority. “This will just be if you want to stay on the roadway with no lights slowing you down. You can go another 3½ miles further west.”

The plan includes adding tolled lanes between the current lanes on FM 1093. The existing lanes will remain free and serve as a service road. Construction is expected to take about two years.

Morales also mentioned a proposed design change to enhance safety for the expansion project.

“I’m working with the Toll Road Authority to extend it an extra 3,300 feet beyond Charger Way so that it does not drop off 65-mile-per-hour cars in front of a school,” he said.

VIDEO: Two Minutes with Commissioner Vincent Morales on the Westpark Tollway expansion to Simonton.

The author of this article, Dennis Spellman, is employed by the Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office. Vincent Morales is commissioner Fort Bend County Precinct 1.