Missouri City Election Results 2025: Mayor Robin Elackatt Wins Re-election, Incumbents Sweep Council Races

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Mayor Robin Elackatt won re-election Tuesday, defeating challenger Jeffrey L. Boney to secure another term leading the city.

Elackatt received 54% of the vote with 7,745 votes compared to Boney's 46% and 6,722 votes. A total of 14,467 votes were cast in the mayoral race.

Sorya Brown-Marshall Wins At-Large Position 1 by Wide Margin

In the race for council member, at-large Position 1, Sorya Brown-Marshall won decisively with 70% of the vote over challenger Shad Bogany's 30%. The race drew 13,975 total votes.

Lynn Clouser Wins At-Large Position 2 Seat by Largest Margin

Lynn Clouser retained the council member, at-large Position 2 seat with 71% support compared to Bruce Zaborowski's 7% and Dinash Abayarathna's 22%. That contest also recorded 13,975 votes. Clouser not only won by the largest margin of the night, she earned 9,922 votes, the most of all citywide candidates on the Missouri City ballot Tuesday night. Brown-Marshall was a close second, earning an impressive 9,849 votes.

Sharita Thompson Wins District B Council Race

For council member, District B, unexpired term, Sharita Thompson prevailed over James Davidson with 65% to 35%. The race attracted 3,556 voters.

The election results are unofficial pending canvassing by the City Council. Canvassing is the formal process in which the council reviews and certifies the vote totals to make them official.

