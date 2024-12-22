Mississippi Man Gets 50 Years for Fatal Shooting of Girlfriend's Father in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — A Fort Bend Jury sentenced a Mississippi man to 50 years in prison for fatally shooting his girlfriend's father in February 2021.

Tyrik Rashad Hampton, 26, was convicted and sentenced on Dec. 17.

Prosecutors said Hampton drove from Mississippi to confront his girlfriend at her Richmond home after becoming angry that she attended a party. Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor Sunni Mitchell said Hampton had also sent threatening messages to his girlfriend and her friend before arriving.

When Simon Simmonds went outside to tell Hampton to leave, Hampton shot him multiple times in the driveway and wounded Simmonds' wife, who survived. As Hampton entered the home where his girlfriend was hiding, DPS Trooper Drew Stoner, who was passing through the neighborhood, detained him. A subsequent search of Hampton's car uncovered an additional firearm and ammunition.

"I feel for this family and as a father myself, do not wish this madness on anyone," Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton said. "We work hard to prevent violent behavior, but if we can't, we will surely work to hold them accountable."

During the punishment phase, Simmonds' daughter testified about extensive abuse she experienced from Hampton. The jury deliberated less than two hours before determining the sentence.

"Simon Simmonds was senselessly murdered while trying to protect his daughter and his family from a dangerous individual," Mitchell said. "This jury delivered swift justice and sent a strong message to the defendant that domestic violence will not be tolerated in Fort Bend County."

Hampton was tried before Presiding Judge Steve Rogers in the 268th District Court. Murder is a first-degree felony carrying a punishment of 5 to 99 years or life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Mitchell, Arsheilia Oliver and Staci Antu prosecuted the case. Hampton must serve at least 25 years before parole eligibility.