Milton Wright, Fort Bend County Sheriff for 15 Years, Has Died

RICHMOND, Texas (Covering Katy News) — Milton Wright, a former Fort Bend County sheriff who was present in Dallas on the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, has died.

Early Life and Military Service

Wright was born in Rogers, Texas, and dedicated his life to public service. He first served his country in the U.S. Navy before beginning a distinguished career in law enforcement with the Texas Department of Public Safety in 1961. During his 20 years with the department, he served with the Texas Highway Patrol and the Driver License Division.

Texas Rangers

In 1981, Wright earned promotion to the elite ranks of the Texas Rangers, where he served until his retirement in 1995. He was a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

Fort Bend County Sheriff

Two years later, Wright returned to public service, running as a Republican and winning election as Fort Bend County Sheriff. He served in that role from 1997 through 2012, a 15-year tenure during which his leadership and dedication left a lasting impact on the agency and the community he faithfully served. Wright and R.L. "Tiny" Gaston are the only two sheriffs in Fort Bend County history to be elected to four consecutive terms.

Building a Modern Sheriff's Office

When Wright took office in 1997, the Sheriff's Office had 220 employees serving a county of roughly 321,000 residents and operated on a budget of approximately $14.6 million. By the time he left office, the agency had grown to 750 employees, the county's population had surpassed 600,000, and the budget had grown to $55 million.

Among his early priorities was modernizing the agency's operations. Wright brought in the Sheriff's Office's first Human Resources director and first Public Information Officer. He oversaw the installation of GPS locator devices and Mobile Data Terminals in patrol units, dramatically improving dispatch response times. A newly expanded dispatch center, he noted, was five times larger than the one he inherited.

Wright also established two substations — one in the Cinco Ranch area and one in Missouri City — reducing response times across the county by as much as an hour and a half in some areas. He reorganized patrol operations, moving one-third of the patrol force to the Katy area to better serve western Fort Bend County.

Fighting Crime and Drugs

Under his leadership, the Sheriff's Office joined the Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, cleared out illegal pain clinics, shut down marijuana grow houses, and seized more than $3.8 million in drug-related cash over his final three years in office. Wright also tackled truancy, dispatching deputies to conduct sweeps and make house calls to parents of children skipping school.

Expanding the Jail and Community Programs

The jail complex expanded significantly during his tenure. When Wright took office, the facility had 103 beds following the construction of the first jail tower. A second tower added during his administration brought total capacity to 1,766 beds. Innovative programs including drug courts and mental health initiatives helped reduce the jail population in his later years.

Wright also oversaw the creation of the Fort Bend Regional SWAT team, launched the RUOK daily check-in program for elderly and disabled residents, and helped establish a Criminal Analysis Group that used data to guide law enforcement strategy.

The Kennedy Assassination

On Nov. 22, 1963, Wright was among the Texas lawmen assigned to President Kennedy's motorcade in Dallas. He was present at Love Field when Air Force One landed and was part of the motorcade when shots were fired near the Texas School Book Depository. Wright was present at Parkland Memorial Hospital when the president's body was removed from his limousine.

Tributes

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office issued a statement upon news of his passing.

"The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office extends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of former Sheriff Milton Wright, who has passed away," the statement read. "Sheriff Wright's legacy of service, professionalism, and commitment to justice will not be forgotten."

Fort Bend County Treasurer Bill Rickert also offered his condolences.

"Milton was a true public servant and a man who cared deeply about this community," Rickert said. "I will always remember his leadership, his sense of duty, and his commitment to keeping Fort Bend County a safe place to live and raise a family. Lisa and I send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to the Wright family and to all who had the privilege of working with him. I am grateful to have recently had the chance to briefly visit with him."

Funeral arrangements are pending.