Texas House District 26: Matt Morgan, Eliz Markowitz answer five key questions

KATY, Texas (Covering Katy News)—Republican incumbent Matt Morgan is facing a challenge from Democrat Elizabeth “Eliz” Markowitz for the District 26 seat of the Texas House of Representatives.

District 26 covers parts of Fort Bend County, including Cinco Ranch and surrounding communities. Morgan, a public insurance adjuster, was first elected in 2024 and is seeking his second term in office.

Markowitz, an educator, has previously sought office on the Katy ISD Board of Trustees and has also run for the House.

Early voting begins Monday, Oct. 19. Election Day is Nov. 3.

1. Legislative priorities: What are your three most important legislative priorities, and what will you do to advance them?

MARKOWITZ: My top three priorities are public education, health care and affordability.

On education, I’d introduce legislation to increase the basic allotment, tie future funding to inflation, invest in teacher and staff pay, and make sure special education is fully funded. Our schools should not have to beg the legislature every few years just to keep up with rising costs.

On health care, I’d push to expand Medicaid, bring our federal tax dollars back to Texas, lower prescription drug costs, strengthen rural and community health care, and make it easier for working families to get affordable coverage.

And on affordability, I’d support policies that increase the supply of attainable housing, lower utility and childcare costs, and hold corporations accountable when they receive state tax breaks.

MORGAN: 1) Eliminating school property taxes to keep Texas affordable and to ensure Fort Bend families are able to stay in their homes. 2) Keeping our community safe by keeping violent offenders locked up behind bars. 3) Continuing to pass bipartisan insurance reforms to cut costs on Texas families and ensure they’re getting the services they’re paying for.

2. Property taxes: Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick have proposed different approaches to reducing property taxes, including eliminating school property taxes on homesteads, expanding homestead exemptions and restricting local government spending. Which proposals would you support or oppose, and why?

MARKOWITZ: Texans need property tax relief. What we don't need is another political shell game where Austin promises savings while passing the bill somewhere else.

I support expanding homestead exemptions, especially for seniors and working families. I’m open to eliminating school property taxes on homesteads, but not without guaranteed replacement funding. Our public schools are already stretched far too thin.

I oppose blanket spending caps that tie local governments’ hands while our communities continue growing. Fort Bend needs roads, infrastructure and emergency services, not more unfunded mandates from Austin. And, perhaps it’s time that we stop handing out corporate tax breaks while everyday Texans struggle.

Lower property taxes? Sure. Gut our schools, shift costs onto families, and call it a victory? No, sir.

MORGAN: The governor and lieutenant governor are ultimately pushing in the same direction—to provide real and permanent tax cuts. I support abolishing school property taxes and replacing (and increasing) school funding with state dollars instead. Two-thirds of your property tax bill goes to school districts, so by eliminating this tax, Fort Bend residents will save thousands of dollars a year.

My record is clear. I cosponsored and passed SB 4 to increase the homestead exemption to $140,000, with an additional $60,000 for seniors in SB 23. And I co-authored and passed HB 9 to raise the small business personal property tax exemption from $2,500 to $125,000, an almost 5,000% increase that eliminates the tax bill entirely for most small businesses so they can spend that money on pay raises and creating more jobs.

In addition to these tax cuts, I also passed HB 2, which increased school funding from the state by $8.5 billion, and required $4 billion of that to go directly to teacher pay increases.

We can eliminate local school property taxes while fully funding—and even increasing funding for schools—and next session, that’s exactly what I’ll continue to fight to do.

3. Local government debt: State lawmakers are expected to consider additional limits on local government debt. If you favor such limits, how would you ensure growing communities can finance essential infrastructure? If you oppose them, why?

MARKOWITZ: Austin loves bragging about Texas’s growth, but also apparently expects communities like Fort Bend County to build roads, improve drainage, and expand emergency services with Monopoly money.

I oppose arbitrary debt caps, restrictions on voter-approved bonds, and state approval requirements that undermine local control.

I support responsible borrowing, transparent spending, and voter oversight. Taxpayers deserve accountability, not politicians in Austin overriding local decisions while offering nothing to address growing infrastructure needs.

If lawmakers want to restrict local financing, they need to provide real funding alternatives. Otherwise, they're just passing the buck and calling it fiscal responsibility. One cannot demand growth, choke off the funding needed to support it, and then act surprised when infrastructure fails.

That's not fiscal conservatism. That’s fiscal negligence.

MORGAN: Texas has the third-highest local debt per capita, according to the Bond Review Board. Local governments have a spending problem, not a revenue problem. With millions of new Texans moving in, the tax base has grown immensely, and local governments need to use that new revenue on essential services, not pet projects.

4. Energy: Texas' growing population, expanding economy and increasing number of data centers are driving demand for electricity. What will you do to ensure Texas has enough reliable, affordable baseload power generation to meet demand when solar and wind generation are unavailable?

MARKOWITZ: Texas calls itself the energy capital of the world. Keeping the lights on shouldn't be this complicated.

We need a grid that works when the sun isn't shining, the wind isn't blowing, and demand is through the roof. I support expanding dispatchable generation, including natural gas and nuclear, alongside battery storage, modernized transmission, and enforceable weatherization standards.

And data centers? If corporations want to consume electricity at the scale of entire cities, they can pay for the infrastructure and capacity required. Texas families shouldn’t be subsidizing their profits through higher electric bills.

I'll push for stronger reliability requirements, transparent grid planning, and accountability from utilities and regulators. Texans shouldn’t have to wonder whether their electricity will work or whether they can afford the bill.

MORGAN: First of all, I support efforts to increase reliable power generation in Texas for the benefit of all residents across the state, whether that’s natural gas or macronuclear. More dispatchable power equals lower electric bills. That’s why I voted to pass HB 14, which streamlines and advances nuclear development across the state. This is a zero-emission, reliable power source that will future-proof our grid.

As for data centers, I will support legislation next session to protect local taxpayers and utility users by: A) removing tax breaks for developers, and B) requiring data centers to bring their own power generation online.

5. Closing statement: What experience qualifies you to represent District 26, and what else would you like voters to know about you or your candidacy?

MARKOWITZ: I’m a Fort Bend County native with an educational background in business, health care, public administration, and education and a professional background in all of the aforementioned fields. I believe that my diverse educational and professional background provides me with a unique perspective on the issues that are most concerning to the constituents of HD 26, Fort Bend County, and Texas as a whole. I am ready to put forth whatever it takes to win this election and ensure that we elect individuals with honesty and integrity who are willing to work for a Texas where all individuals have the ability to thrive, not just survive.

MORGAN: As your current state representative, I have experience delivering results for Fort Bend County, and I always remember who I work for—the people of HD 26. I have protected children from online predators and am keeping repeat violent offenders locked up behind bars where they belong. I have been praised by both Democrat and Republican colleagues for fighting for Texans against the Big Insurance lobby. For example, I sponsored SB 1238, which ended insurance discrimination against widows and widowers. When their spouses passed away, insurance companies used to raise rates on surviving spouses, and I put a stop to that egregious practice. Next session, I’ll keep up the fight to make Fort Bend County an affordable, safe place to raise a family and live the American dream.